Jack Conan driven to make up for what he missed in 2015

This is the biggest pre-season of Jack Conan’s career. The Leinster and Ireland backrow did not make the plane to the last Rugby World Cup four years ago and is driven this time around that he will be one of Joe Schmidt’s picks for Japan.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s not every year that something like the World Cup is on the line. It’s a massive test for everyone,” said Conan.

“Even just being in different scenarios. We’ve been into Carton House every other week and around the country. It’s different, it’s a nice change.

“It’s been a pretty intense few weeks. Joe, the S&C (strength and conditioning) coaches and the rest of the coaches have been putting us through our paces pretty well for the last while. It’s been tough but enjoyable.”

While the game against Italy is this weekend in Aviva Stadium is the immediate focus, the squad are playing a long ball game right up towards the beginning of October and beyond.

Four years ago Conan was involved in the warm up games prior to the England World Cup and was capped. But as a 23-year-old, it was too early for Schmidt to appoint him as a travelling six or number 8.

“I was unlucky enough last time in the World Cup campaign. Four years ago, I was involved in the warm-up games and got my first cap but didn’t get the nod to go over to England,” he explains.

“But yeah, look, I don’t know when I am going to play or what opportunities I’ll have in these four games; obviously I will get a nod at some point and then it’s just about maximising those opportunities and building on that form that I showed last season.”

That, he knows, counts for little now. The requirement is to continue with the form rather than relying on it getting him picked. The break from last season has renewed the squad. Everything again is starting from scratch.

“I think the few weeks off at the end of the season kind of cleaned the slate for everyone,” he says.

“Unless you are carrying niggles and you are struggling in some regard, you’re not going to be looked after too much. You are all thrown in together and everyone is going to be pushed hard and made work. There is no leniency towards lads who have played more last season.”

Rightfully with a few backrow players injured, notably Seán O’Brien and Dan Leavy, Conan with four years more maturity and experience sees himself as capable of being on the front line for this cycle.

“Personally, I think it was a very successful year for myself and obviously for Leinster as well,” he says. “Looking to the World Cup, it’s about not peaking too early. And also getting lads game minutes to make sure they are ready for the big impacts and the attritional war that is going to be in Japan.

“It’s all about training hard for these warm-up games but not looking too far ahead of them because you need to take these opportunities and making sure you are ready to go.”