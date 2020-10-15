Iain Henderson to miss Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures due to three-week ban

Iain Henderson has been handed a three-week ban after he was shown a red card during Ulster’s 24-12 win over the Ospreys on October 10th.

The ban means he will miss Ireland’s two remaining 2020 Six Nations fixtures - against Italy on October 24th and France on October 31st.

Henderson was sent off in the 75th minute of Ulster’s win in Swansea for charging into a ruck and making contact with Ospreys back Dan Evans.

A disciplinary committee accepted Henderson deserved a red card for foul play, but reduced his ban from six to three weeks on the back of his clean disciplinary record.

A Pro14 statement read: “Iain Henderson of Ulster Rugby has been banned for a period of three weeks as a result of his red card in the Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixture with Ospreys Rugby on 10 October 2020

“Henderson was shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson (SRU) under Law 9.20 – Dangerous Play in a ruck or maul.

“The Disciplinary Hearing was handled by Andrea Caraci (FIR) and it was accepted that the Player’s actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries a six-week suspension.

“The Player’s clean disciplinary record, co-operation throughout the process and remorse shown warranted mitigation of fifty percent, bringing his ban to 3 weeks.

“The Player is free to resume playing from midnight on 9 November 2020.

“The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.”

Henderson’s ban will expire in time for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign, which starts against Wales on Friday November 13th.