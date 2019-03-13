Harry Byrne returns to Ireland U20s for Wales clash

Lansdowne’s Harry Byrne returns to the Ireland team having missed the victory over France with a hip flexor issue for Friday night’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship clash with Wales in Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay (7.05, live on RTE 2).

Irish coach Noel McNamara makes one change as the team chase a Grand Slam for only the second time in history at this age-grade level, looking to emulate the achievement of the 2007 squad. Byrne played in the first three matches and reclaims the number 10 jersey with Garryowen’s Ben Healy, who desputised against France dropping to the replacements.

Scrumhalf Craig Casey had a scan during the week and is fit enough to take his place. Galwegians prop Ryan Lomas is the only uncapped player in the matchday 23.

McNamara said: “It was great to win the title with last week’s win over France, but it’s testament to the players how they’ve parked the victory and are fully focused on what can be achieved in Wales this Friday night.

“They are a really tight knit-group, which I think has been evident in their performances over the last number of weeks. They have one final test this week and the group are really relishing the challenge and opportunity that Friday will bring.”

Ireland Under-20: J Flannery (Shannon); A Kernohan (QUB), L Turner (Dublin University), S French (Cork Constitution), J Wren (Cork Constitution); H Byrne (Lansdowne), C Casey (Shannon); J Wycherley (Young Munster), D Tierney-Martin (Corinthians), T Clarkson (Dublin University); C Ryan (UCD, capt), N Murray (Buccaneers); M Moloney (Old Belvedere), S Penny (UCD), J Hodnett (UCC). Replacements: J McKee (Old Belvedere), C Reid (Banbridge), R Lomas (Galwegians), R Baird (Dublin University), D McCann (Banbridge), C Foley (St Mary’s College), B Healy (Garryowen), R Russell (Dublin University).