Eddie Jones drops George Ford for visit of Ireland

Dylan Hartley returns to captain England while Wigglesworth replaces Care at nine
England have dropped George Ford and moved Owen Farrell to fly-half for their Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

Dylan Hartley has recovered from a tight calf to lead the team in Saturday’s final round of the Championship, but his front row colleague Dan Cole has been replaced by Kyle Sinckler.

Eddie Jones has performed significant surgery on the team that lost 22-16 to France, with Danny Care and Joe Launchbury making way for Richard Wigglesworth and George Kruis.

England: Anthony Watson, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Ben Te’o, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Dylan Hartley (c), Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje,George Kruis, Chris Robshaw, James Haskell, Sam Simmonds. Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Dan Cole Joe Launchbury, Don Armand, Danny Care, George Ford, Mike Brown

More to follow.

