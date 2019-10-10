Added Time: Batten down the hatches, Hagibis is coming

Find your hatches, batten them down. The Rugby World Cup is descending into farce and there doesn’t seem to be a thing anyone can do about it. Typhoon gonna typhoon and the Scots and Italians gonna go home sore, it seems.

Proper rugby brain John O’Sullivan is in studio to co-present as we check in with our men in Japan. Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley bring us a weather report first and foremost but also the latest updates from the Ireland team hotel ahead of the game with Samoa on Saturday.

All in your bonus Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and John O’Sullivan.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast