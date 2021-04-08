2021 Women’s Six Nations - Wales v Ireland: TV details, kick-off time and more

Since last September we have been bombarded by international rugby to the point of saturation, with Ireland playing 11 Test matches since October 24th - their return to action after the Covid-19 shutdown.

For the women’s team however, they have been starved of Test match rugby. Since their defeat to England on February 23rd they have played just once - a 21-7 victory over Italy last October.

But they are finally set to make a long-awaited return to action this weekend, as they take on Wales in their opening 2021 Six Nations clash in Cardiff.

This year’s Championship - which got underway last weekend - will follow a new, shortened format. It has also been rescheduled, meaning it stands alone away from the men’s tournament.

Here is everything you need to know, as Ireland finally get the chance to lace up their boots and return to action.

What is it?

Ireland’s opening fixture in the 2021 Women’s Six Nations, against Wales at the Cardiff Arms Park.

When is it?

Ireland begin their campaign on Saturday April 10th (kick-off 5pm).

Adam Griggs hasn’t seen his Ireland side play since last October. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

How does it work?

The new format has seen the six nations split into two pools of three - A and B. Pool A contains the defending champions England, along with Scotland and Italy. Ireland are in Pool B, with France and Wales.

In a similar set-up to the Autumn Nations Cup, the teams in both groups play each other once. The winners of each pool when then play each other on a finals day on April 24th, with second playing second, and third playing third.

What are the full fixtures?

Round one

Saturday April 3rd

England 52 Scotland 10

France 53 Wales 0

Round two

Saturday April 10th

Italy v England 2pm

Wales v Ireland 5pm, Cardiff Arms Park

Round three

Saturday April 17th

Ireland v France 2.15pm, Donnybrook

Scotland v Italy 5pm

Finals day

Saturday April 24th

Italy v TBC 12pm

England v TBC 2pm

Scotland v TBC 5pm

How can I follow it?

Both of Ireland’s fixtures can be watched live, free-to-air on RTÉ 2. This Saturday’s match overlaps with Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Exeter (5.30pm kick-off) - but only one of those games isn’t hidden behind a paywall. You can watch the rest of the Championship fixtures using RTÉ Player.

A level playing field?

The rescheduling of the Women’s Six Nations to a standalone slot in April rightly gives the tournament a platform it might not normally receive when played out in the shadow of the men’s competition.

However the opening weekend resulted in two serious mismatches, with England and France trouncing Scotland and Wales respectively. And in her column this week, Joanne O’Riordan has questioned a tournament in which amateurs are expected to compete with professionals.

Leanne Riley dives to score a try during England’s drubbing of Scotland in round one. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

She writes: “Eventually, world rugby and their respective associations within every country will have to come together and try to formulate a plan to get the women’s game up and running.

“It’s no use relying on random underdogs to come up to try and upset the big dogs every once in a while. It’s no use depending on the players who selflessly give up their time to play for their country and keep us entertained. Something has to be done. Something has to change.”

What are the bookies saying?

To win the Championship

England 1-5

France 7-2

Ireland 20-1

Italy 40-1

Scotland 500-1

Wales 500-1

24 weeks. . .

Between Test match fixtures for Ireland - 189 days.