Champions Cup - Exeter v Leinster: Kick-off time, TV details, team news and more

And then there were two. Leinster and Ulster are the only provinces left standing in Europe, as we approach the business end of the Champions and Challenge Cups.

Four-time European champions Leinster are into the quarter-finals without a ball being kicked, after their clash with Toulon was cancelled following a positive Covid-19 test in the French side’s squad.

Given the hectic nature of this season’s calendar, an extra week off could stand to Leo Cullen’s players. However, they can’t afford to be rusty for a daunting trip to play Exeter this weekend.

Leinster are the only Irish side left in the Champions Cup following Munster’s defeat to Toulouse last weekend, with French and English sides dominating the last-eight make-up.

There are five English sides in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, alongside one French team, one Italian team and Ulster, who will fancy their chances of ending the season with a European trophy.

Dan McFarland’s side travel to Franklin’s Gardens to take on Northampton on Saturday evening, shortly after Leinster take it to the European champions in the fixture of the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the continental action.

What is it?

The quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, with Leinster looking to move a step closer to a fifth title.

When is it?

The last-eight ties take place on Saturday April 10th and Sunday April 11th, with two fixtures on each day. Leinster are up on Saturday.

Henry Slade offloads during Exeter’s last-16 win over Lyon. Photograph: Ryan Hiscott/Inpho

What are the fixtures, and results?

Champions Cup last-16

Friday April 2nd

Leinster P-P Toulon, RDS Arena, 5.30pm (Leinster receive a bye)

Gloucester 16-27 La Rochelle, Kingsholm, 8pm

Saturday April 3rd

Wasps 25-27 Clermont Auvergne, Ricoh Arena, 12.30pm

Munster 33-40 Toulouse, Thomond Park, 3pm

Exeter Chiefs 47-25 Lyon, Sandy Park, 5.30pm

Sunday April 4th

Racing 92 56-3 Edinburgh, La Defense Arena, 12.30pm

Bordeaux-Begles 36-17 Bristol Bears, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 3pm

Scarlets 14-57 Sale Sharks, Parc y Scarlets, 5.30pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday April 10th

La Rochelle v Sale, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3pm

Exeter v Leinster, Sandy Park, 5.30pm

Sunday April 11th

Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 12.30pm

Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin, 3pm

How can I follow it?

The opening quarter-final, which sees Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle host Sale Sharks, will be aired on terrestrial television (Virgin Media One, Channel 4) as well as on BT Sport. BT will be showing the rest of the action, including Leinster’s trip to Sandy Park. You can follow that match via the Irish Times liveblog, which will be up and running from around 5pm on Saturday.

What happened last weekend?

Leinster were heading into a Good Friday showdown with Toulon fresh off the back of their Pro14 final win over Munster the weekend before. However, news broke during the day that a positive Covid-19 test had been returned by a member of the French squad and the fixture was cancelled. This was despite the squad member not travelling to Dublin with his teammates. As a result Leinster were given a bye into the last-eight, with no room in the calendar to reschedule.

Munster meanwhile delivered a fine performance but just fell short against Toulouse, the French giants running out 40-33 winners at Thomond Park. Johann van Graan’s side were much improved following their Pro14 final defeat but didn’t have an answer to the firepower of Antoine Dupont, Roman Ntamack and co, with a crowd sorely missed in Limerick.

Elsewhere in the last-16 O’Gara’s La Rochelle were ultimately convincing winners away to Gloucester, while Clermont broke Wasps hearts with a last-minute try and conversion. Racing 92 thrashed Edinburgh, Sale thrashed the Scarlets, Bordeaux thrashed Bristol while Exeter bided their time before ultimately putting 47 points on Lyon.

Team news

Winning at the home of the European champions would be a tall order at the best of times, but Leinster travel to Sandy Park without a number of frontline players with Caelan Doris, James Ryan and Garry Ringrose among their long-term absentees. Scott Penny, Will Connors, Dan Leavy and Max Deegan are also missing in the backrow but Leinster’s strength in depth means they will still be packed with internationals when the teams are named on Friday.

Robbie Henshaw tackles Sam Simmonds during Leinster’s 2017 Champions Cup pool victory over Exeter. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

A changing of the guard?

Exeter’s director of rugby Rob Baxter has spoken this week of Leinster providing a blueprint for the Chiefs over the last decade or so, as they evolved into the dominant force in England before transferring this into success on the continent.

And Gordon D’Arcy has suggested Exeter are a different animal to their English counterparts, and that Leinster are certain to be in for a tough evening on Saturday.

He writes: “The sane, reasonable person watching Exeter’s response after conceding two early tries against Lyon, before tying the result in a neat bow before half-time, will know that Rob Baxter’s team are relentless.

“They resisted an all-out power game, using their maul as a dummy ploy to ignite a wide attack and they kept pulverising the French defence until the big men wilted. The box kick was part of a complement of options to relieve territorial stress, not the primary weapon.

“The coaching on display - like those attacks that are called and executed during a multi-phase sequence - is what separates them from other English clubs. It could be the reason why an understrength Leinster come up short.”

What are the bookies saying?

To win the Champions Cup

Leinster 11-4

Racing 92 4-1

Exeter Chiefs 9-2

Toulouse 9-2

La Rochelle 13-2

Clermont 15-2

Bordeaux 12-1

Sale 25-1

Match betting

Exeter Evens Leinster 8-11 Draw 20-1 (Leinster -1 10-11)

What about the Challenge Cup?

Ulster are the last province standing in Europe’s second tier competition, after they gave Harlequins a chasing in the last-16, running out 57-21 winners at the Stoop. Connacht came out on the wrong side of a thriller with Leicester at Welford Road, the Tigers edging the men from the west, 48-32.

Ulster have been handed another trip to England in the quarter-finals, as they travel to Franklin’s Gardens to play Northampton Saints.

Michael Lowry dives to score during Ulster’s win over Harlequins. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Challenge Cup fixtures and results

Friday April 2nd

Zebre 27-35 Bath, 3pm

London Irish 41-35 Cardiff Blues, 5.30pm

Montpellier 26-21 Glasgow Warriors, 8pm

Saturday April 3rd

Benetton 29-16 Agen, 3pm

Ospreys 24-28 Newcastle, 3pm

Dragons 39-43 Northampton, 5.30pm

Leicester 48-32 Connacht, 8pm

Sunday April 4th

Harlequins 21-57 Ulster, 8pm

Quarter-finals

Friday April 9th

Bath v London Irish, The Rec, 8pm

Saturday April 10th

Leicester v Newcastle, Welford Road, 12.30pm

Montpellier v Benetton, GGL Stadium, 8pm

Northampton v Ulster, Franklin’s Gardens, 8pm

How’s the weather looking?

The early April weather has been nothing if unpredictable - it’s forecast to be cool and wet at Sandy Park on Saturday tea time.