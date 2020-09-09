Gordon D’Arcy: Munster persist with a game they are only partially resourced to play
On- and off-field leadership lacking as province succumb to familiar failings
Conor Murray in action against Leinster. Munster remained blindly committed to the box kick tho little effect at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes. Let’s look at these Pro14 semi-finals from two wildly contrasting perspectives: the diehard Ulster fan and ever loyal Munster follower.
Let’s put enough years on the Ulster soul so they remember beating Colomiers at Lansdowne road in 1999. Equally, the Munster memory can drift back to that Cardiff day in 2006 when they broke Biarritz.