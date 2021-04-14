Gordon D’Arcy: Béibhinn Parsons is the gift, IRFU must now do the giving
Professionalism is only way forward for women’s rugby and it must avoid previous pitfalls
Ireland’s Béibhinn Parsons goes past Elinor Snowsill of Wales during the Women’s Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park. Photograph: Robbie Stephenson/Inpho
Béibhinn Parsons was incredible against Wales.
I am not going to compare her to an Irish player from the past. She is a unique talent that comes along every 20 or so years, if Sonia and Katie are used as the ultimate examples.