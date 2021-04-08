Ireland bound for Malaysian training camp

The Irish Women’s hockey squad will travel to Malaysia on Friday as part of their preparation for the conditions they will face in Tokyo this summer. The 20-strong squad will take part in a series of matches before returning on April 28th. They will base themselves at the Malaysia National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Also travelling will be recent opponents Great Britain, who are similarly hoping to use the trip as an opportunity to prepare for conditions expected at this summer’s Olympic Games. The Irish women are scheduled to play Great Britain at least four times throughout the period, while also taking on hosts Malaysia. These matches will all be uncapped.

Irish squad

Michelle Carey, Naomi Carroll, Elizabeth Colvin, Nicola Daly, Deirdre Duke, Nicola Evans, Sarah Hawkshaw, Zara Malseed, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Mcauley, Shirley Mccay, Hannah Mcloughlin, Kathryn Mullan, Elizabeth Murphy, Anna O’flanagan, Grace O’flanagan, Elena Tice, Sarah Torrans, Roisin Upton, Chloe Watkins.