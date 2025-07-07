Ireland’s six debutants against Georgia: What they said and what song they sang

Ireland’s six debutants were presented with their caps in the dressingroom where Ireland’s interim head coach Paul O’Connell did the honours before IRFU president Declan Madden repeated the gesture in the more formal setting of the post-match dinner with the Georgia team looked on as the players had to sing.

Tommy O’Brien

“It was a crazy good start. I have to thank Sammy [Prendergast] for them [the two tries], he helped me out. Listen, when it comes like that you just grab it with both hands. I was actually okay. I played a good few big games recently for Leinster, so the nerves were okay.

“I was a bit emotional listening to the anthem now all right. I guess I was just thinking back to the people at home that were watching, probably seeing me up on the screen and stuff. I was just delighted to give them a great day out.”

Song: Firework (Katie Perry)

Darragh Murray

Ireland's Darragh Murray after the game with his first cap. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“It was unbelievable, the lads made it such a special week for us. We had full licence to go out there and be ourselves. Calling the lineout, it was a bit of added pressure, but all the lads got behind me. Paulie made it very easy for us on options, and it was such an enjoyable week.

“The highlight is just getting out and wearing a green jersey. It was so special. I tried to take it in and not get ahead of myself, which is something that can happen. A lineout steal is always an added plus, to disrupt them and their set piece.

“We knew that the Georgian team are a big, physical side. That’s what we wanted to bring especially in our tackling, get off the line. The most nerve racking ... the singing, that’s what I was most worried about, not the game.”

Song: Country Roads (John Denver).

Jack Aungier

Ireland's Jack Aungier after the game with his first cap. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“That first scrum is something I won’t forget, when I got up and saw that we had won a penalty. I think it was all Michael Milne, but we won’t give him that credit. It was a frontrow effort. It was great. Set piece was solid, I was happy enough with the way it went. It was a proud day.

“I am very easy going and I tried to keep it as normal as possible until Friday night when Craig [Casey] sat down and said it’s not normal to play for Ireland. It is an incredible privilege to wear an international jersey; not many people get to do it. My [nerves] kicked in when he said that, when you think about it in that way.

“I saw the lads [Michael Milne and Tom Stewart] go on at 56 or 57 minutes and I knew it would be soon after that. It’s actually a bit nerve racking watching, when you get on it’s the same as any other game to be honest, a bit more physical and faster.

Song: Piano Man (Billy Joel)

Michael Milne

Ireland's Michael Milne after the game with his first cap. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“I think before the match the highlight when I got a bit of time to reflect a little was to be the first international from Birr rugby club. It means an awful lot to me and my family. It is a club that has done an awful lot for me, and I am proud to represent them.

“On the pitch it was the first scrum and winning the penalty. Me and Jack Aungier just got up and looked at each other. We smiled and gave each other a nod. It was a great moment.

“I suppose it is something that you dream of as a kid but when you are playing Under-10s and 11s for Birr you never think that you are going to play for Ireland. When you get to represent your country at the highest level it’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s everything.”

Song: Sweet Caroline (Neil Diamond).

Tom Ahern

Ireland's Tom Ahern after the game with his first cap. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“It feels amazing, a dream come true. It’s something I have wanted for a long time, so it’s a very special feeling.

“No, I wasn’t too nervous. There was a lot of excitement to be honest. I was just absolutely buzzing to get an opportunity to play for this team. It’s a special group of players and I’m delighted to get a chance to play with them.

“Yeah, my parents, Anthony and Jessie came over, so that made it a lot more special. They sacrificed a lot for me when I was younger, so to have them over here means the world to me. Obviously, there’s not too much rugby played down in Waterford, so they were driving me all across the province for training sessions and matches. I owe a lot to them and to have them here is absolutely brilliant.

“Growing up, I was looking up to Jack O’Donoghue. He got the opportunity to do it as well, so it was always something that I saw and I strived for.”

Song: The Gambler

Ben Murphy

Ireland's Ben Murphy after the game with his first cap. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“It was challenging playing in a game with so much emotion on it, trying to keep them in check and focus on the game. I was pretty calm this week, we had a nice presentation on Thursday, and it was good to let a couple of emotions out.

“I got a video from home from my parents, my brother and my dog, which was very nice and a video of highlights throughout the years from school all the way up. It was emotional seeing all the journey back, but it made me hungrier.

“We haven’t been together very long, but we got around each other over the last few weeks. It was a big challenge set to us when we came into camp whether we could do this. We answered a lot of questions tonight. I think we can grow again next weekend.

Song: Angels (Robbie Williams)