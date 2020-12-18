Toulon pull out of Scarlets game at last minute citing coronavirus concerns

Toulon have pulled out of Friday evening’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with the Scarlets in Wales due to coronavirus concerns.

The Scarlets players were going through a work-out on the pitch at Parc y Scarlets 75 minutes before the 5.30pm kick-off, but Toulon had not arrived at the stadium and television equipment was being packed away.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) confirmed that the game was postponed 45 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

In a statement, Toulon said they had decided “not to play this meeting as planned this evening”.

The former European champions said: “Rugby Club Toulonnais learned this Thursday, December 17, that at least one player from the Scarlets team had tested positive earlier this week for Covid-19.

“Following this, the Bath Rugby club, which had faced the Scarlets last weekend, were forced to forfeit the second day of the Champions Cup [against La Rochelle] because 12 players in their squad had been in ‘close contact’ with this Welsh player.

“Despite this eminently delicate context, the EPCR, with the approval of the Welsh Rugby Union, wished to maintain the Scarlets-Toulon match.”

Toulon’s statement continued: “President Bernard Lemaitre spoke extensively with EPCR director general Vincent Gaillard.

“He specified that the sanitary conditions were not met to maintain the organisation of this meeting, the health of the players, of the staff and their families being paramount.

“The EPCR nevertheless upheld its decision.

“Faced with this state of affairs, Rugby Club Toulonnais, although aware of the serious consequences, decided not to play this meeting as planned this evening.”

EPCR soon confirmed that the game had been postponed.

A statement read: “EPCR have been informed that RC Toulon believe that this evening’s Heineken Champions Cup round two fixture against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets cannot be played in a sufficiently safe manner for their matchday squad and staff.

“Following confirmation by Scarlets that one of their players tested positive for Covid-19 after last weekend’s round one match against Bath Rugby, the player self-isolated in accordance with public health guidelines and his two close contacts were not selected in the matchday squad for the Pool A fixture against RC Toulon.

“A medical risk assessment committee was convened earlier today to consider any potential issues in relation to Scarlets’ testing and tracing, and it was satisfied that the risk of further transmission had been contained before recommending that the match could go ahead safely.

“On learning of RC Toulon’s concerns regarding the fixture, it was suggested that the match could be postponed to a later date in the weekend to allow any of the club’s players to opt out of the match if they wished to do so.

“It was also suggested that RC Toulon could source willing players from their existing tournament squad to replace those who had withdrawn and that the Scarlets’ matchday squad could undergo additional PCR testing.

“These offers were rejected by RC Toulon, and EPCR can therefore confirm that the match is postponed.”