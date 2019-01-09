Ultan Dillane extends Connacht contract until 2021

Ireland lock Ultan Dillane has committed his future to Connacht by signing a two-year contract extension.

The deal will keep the 25-year-old at the province until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 25-year-old was first capped for Ireland against England in the Six Nations in 2016, the same year that he won a Pro12 Championship with Connacht.

Dillane joined the Connacht academy ahead of the 2012-13 season and made his debut for the senior team in December 2014. He has since gone on to make 73 appearances in the Connacht jersey.

Announcing the contract extension, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Ultan Dillane has signed a two year contract extension. Ultan has played the game at the highest level and brings a wealth of experience to our side. He will continue to be a central figure as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”