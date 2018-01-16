EPCR investigating controversial Boudjellal claims

‘What I fear is the Mormon side of the EPCR with the Welsh and the Irish’
Toulon’s president Mourad Boudjellal: “I’m not homophobic either, but I have called someone a faggot.” Photograph: Getty Images

Toulon’s president Mourad Boudjellal: “I’m not homophobic either, but I have called someone a faggot.” Photograph: Getty Images

 

Toulon’s controversial owner Mourad Boudjellal could face disciplinary action from the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) after a number of off-colour remarks he made last weekend.

Speaking after Mathieu Bastareaud was cited for calling an opponent a “f***ing faggot”, Boudjellal told the French website rugbyrama.fr that he feared the French international would face a lengthy ban due to the “Mormon side” of the EPCR. He went on to accuse the EPCR of lacking morality and double standards.

“I’m worried,” he said. “What I fear is the Mormon side of the EPCR with the Welsh and the Irish. These are people who sell morality when they do not have it. The same people who have ministers who are whipped in private but considered ‘clean’ guys in public.”

Defending Bastareaud’s comments, he added: “In my view, we’re talking about an insult that has entered common language. At no point did Mathieu Bastareaud seek to make a judgment as to the sexual orientation of the player in question. It’s like when I call someone a son of a b . . . generally I don’t know his mother.

“I’m not homophobic either, but I have called someone a faggot. It has entered into common usage, it’s what comes to mind first in a row. But we’re in an age in which morality has taken on a great importance. As if people are incapable of understanding that, and to take things into consideration . . . the only area in which humour doesn’t have a place is paedophilia. What Mathieu said was a slip in the heat of the action.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the EPCR said they are investigating the comments. “If EPCR feels that these comments are inappropriate . . . Mr Boudjellal could face disciplinary action.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.