‘That success fed the players’: Reggie Corrigan on pivotal 2001 Celtic League win

Twenty-five years have passed since Leinster claimed their first Celtic League title and Reggie Corrigan still struggles to comprehend the passage of time.

“It is absolutely crazy,” said the former Ireland prop. “We had a reunion at 20 years and that seems like yesterday, now all of a sudden it’s 25. It’s insane how quickly time has gone.”

The 2001 triumph remains one of the defining moments in the province’s history. It was Leinster’s first trophy of the professional era and the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead to sustained domestic and European success.

“It was an unbelievable season, a long, tough campaign,” said Corrigan, who captained the side. “We went through 15 games undefeated, which was kind of unheard of at the time.”

Leinster beat Newport in the quarter-final – their third meeting in succession due to scheduling – before overcoming Glasgow to set up a final against Munster before a crowd of around 40,000 at Lansdowne Road.

“The atmosphere was unreal,” Corrigan said. “The blue and the red colours around Lansdowne Road that night, it was just unbelievable.”

He credits Matt Williams with transforming standards. “He really put a professional stamp on Leinster,” Corrigan said. “Recovery, ice baths ... things we’d never even heard of. At one stage they even introduced yoga. That was the kind of level we were going to in order to become professional.

“That taste of success fed the players. It made them feel there was no reason why we couldn’t go on and win Europe.”

Captain Reggie Corrigan of Leinster celebrates with coach Matt Williams in 2001. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Corrigan is revisiting those memories to launch Leinster’s new jersey, a modern take on the distinctive 2001 version. The anniversary coincides with another significant moment in the province’s history following Leo Cullen’s announcement that the coming season will be his last in charge.

Corrigan recognised Cullen qualities from an early stage. “He was very young in that team but even then you knew he had something about him,” he said.

“Going to Leicester Tigers was a real measure of his ambition. A lot of players didn’t have the guts to go overseas because they were afraid they’d disappear. Leo wasn’t afraid.”

Cullen returned with fresh ideas and an obsessive attention to detail that Corrigan believes underpinned both his playing and coaching careers. “You knew he was meticulous and would do whatever it took to be successful,” he said.

Following a fifth Champions Cup final defeat since Leinster’s last European title in 2018, Corrigan believes Cullen has chosen the right moment to step aside.

“Every coach has a tenure,” he said. “It’s good that he made the decision himself and goes out on his own terms. It also gives Leinster the chance to find somebody who fits the ethos of the club.”

Consecutive URC titles have done little to temper criticism after repeated near misses in Europe. “They’re victims of their own success,” Corrigan said. “People think because they’ve done it before they should just keep doing it.

“It happens with great teams. You look at Manchester United, Kerry football, Dublin football. It’s not a successful season unless you win the biggest prize.

Leinster's Thomas Clarkson and Josh van der Flier dejected after losing to Bordeaux. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“The expectation is always going to be there because of the success they’ve had in the past. People think if you’ve done it before, why can’t you do it again? But the Champions Cup is incredibly difficult to win.

“Just look at Kerry. They were All-Ireland champions and it didn’t happen. Look at Mayo, 75 years waiting to get it across the line and 11 finals. Along the way you need that bit of luck.

“If David Clifford had landed that two-pointer for Kerry and we’d gone all square, who knows? You’d put any amount of money on Clifford being the one to get it.”

Despite questions over recruitment, Corrigan is relaxed about Leinster’s relatively quiet summer. “I like the idea of home-grown talent coming through,” he said.

“I don’t think we always need the big-name signing. What people want to see is more of a Leinster style of rugby that opens up defences. We just have to trust that the players who are there have the ability to play the game plan that Leo and the other coaches want to implement.”

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The imminent return to the redeveloped RDS, now the Laya Arena, provides reason for optimism. “A full stadium, even if it’s 20,000, creates a much better atmosphere than playing in a half-empty one,” Corrigan said.

“I always thought the RDS was fantastic, but the redevelopment was badly needed. It has been a great trip to the Aviva, but we’ve grown a bit tired of it. We need that home base that’s a little more intimate, where the crowds are more intense and you’re pretty much guaranteed to fill it.

“It’ll be a huge success. It’ll bring people back and create that sense of home again.”