Aviva Stadium confirmed as Champions Cup semi-final venue

The venues for this year’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals have been confirmed, with the Aviva Stadium potentially hosting both last-four ties.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, Paris La Défense Arena, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and BT Murrayfield have been selected.

If Saracens - the tournament’s number-one ranked side - win their quarter-final match against Glasgow, they will meet the winners of Edinburgh or Munster in the first semi-final at the Ricoh Arena.

Should Munster beat Edinburgh and Glasgow beat Saracens, then Munster the semi-final will be held at the Aviva. If Glasgow and Edinburgh progress then an all-Scottish semi would be held at Murrayfield.

In the other half of the draw, if Racing 92 win their Top14 clash with Toulouse then they will host Leinster or Ulster at Paris La Défense Arena. If Toulouse beat Racing 92, they will travel to play the winners of Ulster and Leinster in Dublin.

The four stadiums were selected by the EPCR in conjuction with the Irish Rugby Football Union, the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, Premiership Rugby and Scottish Rugby.

So, in order for both semi-finals to be played at the Aviva Stadium, Glasgow, Munster and Toulouse need to win their quarter-final ties.

The Champions Cup resumes on the weekend of Saturday March 30th.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals April 20th/21st:

Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Edinburgh - Ricoh Arena (Coventry)

Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Munster - Ricoh Arena (Coventry)

Semi-final 1: if Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors - BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh)

Semi-final 1: if Munster v Glasgow Warriors - Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Leinster - Paris La Défense Arena

Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Ulster - Paris La Défense Arena

Semi-final 2: if Leinster v Toulouse - Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Semi-final 2: if Ulster v Toulouse - Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

2019 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 11th; St James’ Park, Newcastle (kick-off 5.0pm)