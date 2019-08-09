Eddie Jones reveals England team for first warm-up match

Left wing Anthony Watson has returned to the squad for first time since March 2018

Eddie Jones has named his England team to take on Wales on Sunday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Eddie Jones has named his England team to take on Wales on Sunday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

 

Outhalf George Ford of Leicester Tigers will captain England on Sunday when they play Wales at Twickenham Stadium, England head coach Eddie Jones said as has named his squad for the World Cup warm-up match.

Scrumhalf Willi Heinz of Gloucester Rugby and number seven Sam Underhill of Bath Rugby were named as vice captains.

Left wing Anthony Watson has returned to the squad for the first time since March last year, while Luke Cowan-Dickie of Exeter Chiefs was named as hooker.

“We have completed our four weeks of pre-season training and now we have moved into four weeks of warm up games ahead of the Rugby World Cup, ” Jones said in a statement.

“Our focus has now changed to match preparation and fitness and creating a game that will stand up to the rigours of the tournament where we have to win seven games in seven weeks.

“Our team selection and tactics in our next four games are all about developing a team capable of winning in Japan, and our overarching target of being ready when we get on the plane on September 8th to win the World Cup.”

Uncapped players Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marchant (Harlequins) and Jack Singleton (Saracens) were named as finishers.

“We have turned our focus to tactically how we want to play the game, what we want to look like defensively and how we want to play with the ball in hand as well,” Ford said.

“We want to be adaptable and we keep on challenging ourselves in training to do that.”

England play Wales again in Cardiff on August 17th before two more warm-up matches against Ireland and Italy in London and Newcastle, respectively.

Their World Cup campaign begins on September 22nd when they take on Pool C opponents Tonga in Sapporo.

ENGLAND: Elliot Daly; Ruaridh McConnochie, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Anthony Watson; George Ford, Willi Heinz; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dan Cole; Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Ben Youngs, Joe Marchant, Joe Cokanasiga.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.