December rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures
The back-to-back pool European fixtures always provide fireworks ahead of the festive league derbies
(all times Irish)
FRIDAY 6th
Champions Cup: Bath v Clermont, The Rec (7.45)
SATURDAY 7th
Champions Cup: Lyon v Benetton, Stade de Gerland (1.0); Northampton v Leinster, Franklin’s Gardens (1.0); La Rochelle v Glasgow, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3.15); Ulster v Harlequins, Kingspan stadium (3.15); Munster v Saracens, Thomond Park (5.30); Ospreys v Racing 92, Liberty stadium (5.30).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Young Munster; Cork Con v UCD; Dublin University v Clontarf; Garryowen v UCC, Lansdowne v Terenure.
Division 1B (2.30): Shannon v St Mary’s (1.30); Old Wesley v Highfield (2.0); City of Armagh v Malone; Navan v Banbridge; Old Belvedere v Naas (5.0).
Division 2A (2.30): Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent (1.30); MU Barnhall v Rainey OB (2.0); Ballymena v QUB; Buccaneers v Cashel; UL Bohemian v Dolphin.
Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Wanderers; Blackrock v Corinthians; Dungannon v Greystones; Galwegians v Belfast Harlequins; Malahide v Sligo.
Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Omagh; City of Derry v Enniscorthy; Clonmel v Bruff; Sunday’s Well v Skerries; Tullamore v Midleton.
SUNDAY 8th
Champions Cup: Gloucester v Connacht, Kingsholm (1.0); Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs, AJ Bell stadium (3.15); Toulouse v Montpellier, Stade Ernest Wallon (3.15)
FRIDAY 13th
Champions Cup: Harlequins v Ulster, Twickenham Stoop (7.45); Racing 92 v Ospreys, Paris La Defense Arena (7.45)
AIL Division 1B: Naas v Navan, 8.0.
SATURDAY 14th
Champions Cup: Benetton v Lyon, Stadio Comunale di Monigo (12.45); Connacht v Gloucester, The Sportsground (12.45); Montpellier v Toulouse, GGl Stadium (3.0); Saracens v Munster, Allianz Park (3.0); Glasgow Warriors v La Rochelle, Scotstoun (5.15); Leinster v Northampton, Aviva stadium (5.15);
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Ballynahinch; Terenure v Dublin University; UCC v Lansdowne; UCD v Garryowen; Young Munster v Cork Con.
Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v City of Armagh; Highfield v Shannon; Malone v Old Wesley; St Mary’s v Old Belvedere.
Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v UL Bohemian; Dolphin v MU Barnhall; Old Crescent v Buccaneers; QUB v Nenagh Ormond; Rainey OB v Ballymena.
Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Dungannon; Corinthians v Malahide; Greystones v Blackrock; Sligo v Ballina; Wanderers v Galwegians.
Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Tullamore; Enniscorthy v Bangor; Midleton v City of Derry; Omagh v Sunday’s Well; Skerries v Clonmel.
SUNDAY 15th
Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks, Sandy Park (1.0); Clermont Auvergne v Bath, Stade Marcel-Michelin (3.15).
THURSDAY 19th
AIL Division 1B: Old Wesley v Navan (8.0).
FRIDAY 20th
Pro14: Leinster v Ulster, RDS (7.35)
SATURDAY 21st
Pro 14: Zebre v Benetton, Stadio Lanfranchi (3.0); Connacht v Munster, Sportsground (5.15); Dragons v Scarlets, Rodney Parade (5.15); Glasgow v Edinburgh, Scotstoun (5.45); Ospreys v Cardiff, Liberty stadium (7.35)
THURSDAY 26th
Pro 14: Cardiff v Dragons, Arms Park (3.0); Scarlets v Ospreys, Parc y Scarlets (5.15)
FRIDAY 27th
Pro 14: Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan stadium (7.35)
SATURDAY 28th
Pro14: Benetton v Zebre, Stadio Monigo (1.0); Edinburgh v Glasgow, Murrayfield (3.0); Munster v Leinster, Thomond Park (6.0).