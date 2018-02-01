Clongowes Wood hold off spirited King’s Hospital

Charles Gallen’s score seals win as eight-time champions are made to work for victory
Joe Carroll was among the try scorers for Clongowes Wood. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Joe Carroll was among the try scorers for Clongowes Wood. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Clongowes Wood College 29 The King’s Hospital 21

Clongowes Wood College withstood a spirited second half display from The King’s Hospital at Castle Avenue to advance from the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

With Joe Carroll in fine form, Clongowes were in the driving seat at the midway point in the contest. Even though King’s Hospital persevered with their challenge, it was the Clane school that ultimately progressed to the last-eight.

Clongowes were overwhelming favourites in the build-up to this encounter, and they opened the scoring with a well-worked try from flanker Anthony Ryan. A Bobby Sheehan five-pointer created further daylight between the sides, but King’s Hospital finally opened their account with a converted score by Craig Adams.

This only offered a temporary respite to the Palmerstown school, though, as Carroll subsequently touched down to give Clongowes a commanding 19-7 interval lead. The nine-time champions looked set for a comfortable victory when prop Rossa O’Kane added his name to the scoresheet at the start of the second half.

Yet, King’s Hospital were determined to leave their mark on the contest, and a Tim Perry try kept them in contention during the final-quarter. However, Clongowes full-back Charles Gallen crossed the whitewash to effectively place the outcome beyond doubt, before Matthew Mahood claimed a late consolation score for King’s Hospital.

Scorers - Clongowes Wood College: A Ryan, B Sheehan, J Carroll, R O’Kane, C Gallen try each, B O’Shea 2 cons. The King’s Hospital: C Adams, T Perry, M Mahood try each, I West 2 cons, E Mahood con.

Clongowes Wood College: C Gallen; J Maher, J Carroll, B O’Shea, C Kennelly; D Wilkinson, C Daly; R O’Kane, B Sheehan, C Duff; D Beggs, T Coghlan; A Ryan, J Durkan, B Dooley. Replacements: C Dowling, L McMahon, R McMahon, P Dowling, T Gilheany, M Dowling, C Grimes, D Hanly.

The King’s Hospital: P Hickey; I West, C Adams, P O’Boy, C Howley; F O’Loughlin, J Courtney; F Davis, T Perry, L O’Neill; O Evbodaghe, K Smith; C Moore, F Campbell, Z Bursey. Replacments: M Mahood, T Raban, D Gray, A Carroll, E Mahood, R Joyce, S Boland, L Gilmartin. Referee: D Blake (LRR).

