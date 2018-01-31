James Ryan and Josh van der Flier set to start against France

It is a measure of James Ryan’s burgeoning form and increasing maturity that Joe Schmidt is set to retain him in Ireland’s second-row alongside Iain Henderson, and ahead of Devin Toner, for their opening Six Nations game against France in Paris on Saturday (kick-off 5.45pm local time, 4.45pm Irish).

Such is the regard in which Ryan is held by the Irish coaching ticket, that the former Ireland Under-20 captain was handed his debut on the summer tour before his 21st birthday, and before he had even played for Leinster, appearing off the bench against the USA and in the second Test in Japan.

Now 21, this season Ryan has still only played ten games for his province, of which five have been off the bench, with his two starts in the European Champions Cup coming against Montpellier. But having won his third cap as a replacement against South Africa, Ryan was handed his first start in the win over Argentina.

If Ryan is retained, the only change from the starting pack against Argentina is injury enforced, with Josh van der Flier seemingly set to be picked ahead of Dan Leavy in the absence of Seán O’Brien.

Record win

The two anticipated changes in the backline will see the return of Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls, both of whom were ruled out of the Argentinian game, in place of Chris Farrell and the injured Adam Byrne, who made his debut that day.

Thus Henshaw, who has revelled since reverting to outside centre for Leinster and Ireland this season, will be renewing his old Connacht midfield partnership with Bundee Aki for a second time, the two having been re-united on the latter’s debut in the record 38-3 win over South Africa which kick-started the Guinness Series last November.

This also means that Cian Healy is in line to retain his place ahead of Jack McGrath, who will return to the match-day squad in place of the injured Dave Kilcoyne. Similarly, Seán Cronin is set to renew his Test career in the absence of the injured James Tracy, having been left out of the Guinness Series last November. Indeed, the 31-year-old Cronin won the last of his 56 caps against Australia in November 2016.

It appears that John Ryan has retained his place on the bench as back-up to Tadhg Furlong, alongside Toner, and with Rhys Ruddock another on the casualty list, Leavy will be named in the match-day squad.

Luke McGrath was chosen as the back-up scrumhalf to Conor Murray against Argentina, although Kieran Marmion went into the November window in that position, playing the last ten minutes against South Africa and starting against Fiji. That appears to be a close-run call again.

Future

Joey Carbery, injured when starting against Fiji, was thus unavailable against Argentina and despite only returning against Montpellier when playing at fullback for the final quarter a fortnight ago, is set to be named as the back-up outhalf.

Like Ryan, and with the 2019 World Cup in mind, the 22-year-old Carbery is clearly seen as more of a longer-term investment than the 30-year-old Ian Keatley. For them, the future is now.

Jordan Larmour’s chance will assuredly come soon too, but amid rumours that Andrew Conway has a slight injury, the rejuvenated Fergus McFadden is in line for a recall to the match-day 23. Akin to Cronin, the 31-year-old winger, who also provides a goal-kicking option, won the last of his 32 caps in the 2016 Six Nations when coming on for the final minute against Scotland, a week after he had given the final pass to Jamie Heaslip for World Rugby’s Try of the Year.

Amongst the kids, hail the comeback kids.

IRELAND (possible) v France: R Kearney; K Earls, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong, James Ryan, I Henderson, P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, CJ Stander. Replacements: S Cronin, J McGrath, John Ryan, D Toner, D Leavy, K Marmion, J Carbery, F McFadden.