Nine debutants in Ireland under-20s side for SIx Nations opener

Harry Byrne – younger brother of Leinster outhalf Ross Byrne – will make his first appearance for Ireland under-20s in their Six Nations clash with France at the Stade Chaban Delmas in Bordeaux at 8pm Irish time.

Byrne edges out Queen’s student Angus Curtis, a son of former Ireland international centre David, for the outhalf role.

In the front-row, props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier will start alongside hooker Ronan Kelleher, younger brother of Connacht player Cian.

Cormac Daly and Jack Dunne are named in the second row, with Matthew Dalton, Aaron Hall and Number 8 Jack O’Sullivan in the back row.

Scrumhalf Jonny Stewart will partner out-half Harry Byrne, with David McCarthy and Captain Tommy O’Brien lining out in the centres.

Michael Silvester is at full-back, with James McCarthy and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

Ahead of the side departing for France, head coach Noel McNamara said: “We’ve had a good build up over the past few months, and it’s an exciting time for the players as well as the coaching team.

France is never an easy place to go to play, and we’re expecting a large and noisy crowd at the game, but it’s a good challenge for the players everyone involved is looking forward to getting the campaign underway on Friday night.”

The match will be broadcast live by RTÉ, with kick-off at 8pm (Irish time).

Ireland under-20 v France under-20, Under-20 Six Championship, Stade Chaban Delmas, Bordeaux. Kick-Off: 9.00pm (local time) / (8.00pm Irish time):

Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (C), James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster), Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster), Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster), Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster), Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster), James French (UCC RFC/Munster), Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Ronan Coffey (Shannon RFC/Munster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (0)

Ireland under-20 Six Nations Fixtures 2018

Friday 2rd February 2018

France U20 v Ireland U20, 9pm (local)/8pm (Irish time), Stade Amédée Domenech, Brive

Friday 9th February 2018

Ireland U20 v Italy U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Friday 23rd February 2018

Ireland U20 v Wales U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 9th March 2018

Ireland U20 v Scotland U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Friday 16th March 2018

England U20 v Ireland U20, 8pm, Ricoh Arena, Coventry