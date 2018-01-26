Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets on sale from Saturday

Supporters will be able to apply for team and city tickets until the middle of February
The 2019 Rugby World Cup mascots, Ren-G. Photograph: Behrouz Mehri/Getty

Fans from around the world will be able to purchase tickets for the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup from Saturday.

General ballot applications for Team Packs and Stadium Packs - allowing fans to follow their favourite team through the group stage or base themselves in a particular host city - will go on sale.

Applications will be accepted until the middle of February.

Tickets for the tournament had previously only been available to a select number of people who are members of the “Japan rugby family” or Japanese club team supporters.

A World Rugby spokesman said there had been strong demand for tickets in Japan and he expected the same level of excitement globally in the ticket packs to be launched on Saturday.

“Excitement across Japan is building,” the spokesman said. “On Friday, the organising committee launched the official mascot and we are seeing a great deal of host city engagement, which points to a tournament that will deliver an exceptional experience for travelling fans.”

Japan 2019 represents the first time the Rugby World Cup will be held in Asia and also the first time it will be hosted by a country outside the traditional heartlands of the sport in western Europe and the southern hemisphere.

The tournament will be held from September 20th to November2nd.

