Billy Burns named at outhalf with Sexton and Murray ruled out

Billy Burns has been named at outhalf in the Irish side to face France on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm) after Johnny Sexton was ruled out following the head injury he received in the 69th minute against Wales last weekend.

James Ryan, the other Irish player to be forced off in that game after failing an HIA in the first-half, is also sidelined for Sunday’s game along with Sexton, as neither player has completed their return to play protocols. As Peter O’Mahony is suspended, it means Andy Farrell has made four changes to the starting XV, with Iain Henderson and Rhys Ruddock also named in the pack.

It has also emerged that Conor Murray suffered a hamstring injury in training, meaning that Jamison Gibson-Park starts, and the uncapped Craig Casey will be named on the bench.

The ripple effect sees Ultan Dillane and Ross Byrne promoted to the bench. Ruled out are the Irish captain and his two vice-captains, thereby also leaving Farrell and co with a decision to make regarding the captaincy. Henderson will skipper the side after what has become a taxing build-up to the game for the Irish squad.

It will be only Burns’ second test start and first in the Six Nations. It will also be a long-awaited first start in the Six Nations for the 30-year-old Ruddock even though it’s been over a decade since he made his test debut for Ireland at the age of 19.

He’s played for his country 26 times in total and made his Six Nations debut off the bench seven years ago. He scored a try and was man of the match in his second start in a win over South Africa in 2014. He’s also captained Ireland seven times, on each occasion to victory.

Now, finally, at the age of 30, Ruddock starts his first Championship game after five appearances off the bench over the years. If at first you don’t succeed and all that.

Forced his way

In, and mostly out, of Irish squads since last playing at test level in the World Cup, Ruddock has forced his way into the frame on merit after a run of consistently fine form for Leinster. Looking sharp, fit and in form, Ruddock became the first man to win the Leinster player of the month accolade in three successive months (October, November and December). Although this is undoubtedly a step up, no player will relish the occasion, fans or no fans, more than Ruddock.

Henderson, who performed so creditably as Ryan’s replacement given he had not played since the Autumn Nations Cup, will be partnered by Tadhg Beirne in the secondrow.

Otherwise, it’s no surprise to see Farrell keep an unchanged side on the premise that had they been able to play the 80 minutes-plus with 15 men, rather than the first 14 minutes, Ireland would have had every chance of beating Wales, and even with a man less played themselves into winning positions.

Ireland v France (possible): Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Billy Burns, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson (capt); Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ultan Dillane, Will Connors, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Jordan Larmour.