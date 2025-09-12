Ireland’s Aoife Wafer starts in backrow for World Cup quarter-final against France

Aoife Wafer starts in the backrow as Ireland have confirmed their team to face France in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final.

Wafer, winner of this year’s player of the tournament in the Six Nations, has been named at openside flanker in what will be her first game since Ireland beat Wales last April. She has since been sidelined by a pair of knee injuries which saw her undergo surgery during the summer.

Wafer is one of two changes in the backrow from the team which lost to New Zealand last week. Edel McMahon has not recovered in time after picking up a knock in that game. Fiona Tuite, herself an injury absence in Brighton, has recovered to once again wear the six jersey.

All told, those backrow changes are the only new faces in the starting XV named by head coach Scott Bemand. The backline remains unchanged, with Stacey Flood pulling through to start at fullback having suffered a cut to her lower limb, an injury which saw her stretchered off in a protective boot last time out.

Amee-Leigh Costigan and Béibhinn Parsons are once again the two wings, Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins line out at centre while Dannah O’Brien and Aoibheann Reilly form the halfback pairing.

Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang line out in the frontrow while Sam Monaghan – the sole captain in McMahon’s absence – partners Ruth Campbell at lock. Brittany Hogan completes the team at number eight.

On the bench, Ellena Perry and Enya Breen are fit to take up reserve spots having missed out last week. Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Grace Moore, Emily Lane and Anna McGann round off the replacements.

Ireland: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (capt); Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Ellena Perry, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Grace Moore, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Anna McGann.