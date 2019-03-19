Alison Miller announces retirement after decade in green

‘It has been an honour and a privilege to play for my country for the last 10 years’

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Alison Miller’s try against New Zealand during the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Alison Miller’s try against New Zealand during the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Alison Miller has announced her retirement from international rugby following 10 years of service in the green of Ireland.

Miller, now 34, started against Scotland, Italy and France during a forgetful Six Nations campaign which ended in defeat to Wales last weekend. Her substitute appearance in the round one loss to England however marked one year since she suffered a horrific double fracture during the 2018 Six Nations.

Since making her international debut back in 2010, Miller’s career highlights include scoring a hat-trick of tries against England in Ireland’s 2013 Grand Slam-winning campaign, or when her late try in the 2014 World Cup against New Zealand sent the team on its way to its most famous victory.

The Laois born winger broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday: “It has been an honour and a privilege to play for my country for the last 10 years however all good things must come to an end. Thank you to those who have helped me over the year’s especially my partner Alan family and friends.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.