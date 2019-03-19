Alison Miller announces retirement after decade in green

Alison Miller has announced her retirement from international rugby following 10 years of service in the green of Ireland.

Miller, now 34, started against Scotland, Italy and France during a forgetful Six Nations campaign which ended in defeat to Wales last weekend. Her substitute appearance in the round one loss to England however marked one year since she suffered a horrific double fracture during the 2018 Six Nations.

Since making her international debut back in 2010, Miller’s career highlights include scoring a hat-trick of tries against England in Ireland’s 2013 Grand Slam-winning campaign, or when her late try in the 2014 World Cup against New Zealand sent the team on its way to its most famous victory.

The Laois born winger broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday: “It has been an honour and a privilege to play for my country for the last 10 years however all good things must come to an end. Thank you to those who have helped me over the year’s especially my partner Alan family and friends.”