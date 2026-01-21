Rugby

Connacht sign experienced prop Francois Van Wyk from Bath

The 34-year-old South African joins after playing in England since 2017

Francois van Wyk. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
Wed Jan 21 2026 - 12:541 MIN READ

Connacht have announced the signing of loosehead prop Francois Van Wyk from Bath.

The experienced frontrower will arrive from next season after more than 100 appearances in the English league with Bath, Leicester and Northampton. Van Wyk played 28 times for Bath last season, helping them to secure the Premiership title.

The 34-year-old South African first moved to England in 2017 after four years in Super Rugby, playing 21 times for Western Force.

“I’m really looking forward to the move to Connacht in the summer. The opportunity of experiencing a new country, in a new league, is something that appeals to me at this stage of my career.” Van Wyk said.

“From my discussions with everyone in Connacht I’m in no doubt that I can make a positive impact to the playing group and help bring success to the West of Ireland.”

Head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “We’re confident Francois can be a real asset to the group next season. He’s an excellent scrummager, brings huge physicality whenever he plays, and comes with a wealth of experience at the highest level of northern hemisphere rugby.

“He plays an important role in a very successful Bath team, and we’re looking forward to him bringing those learnings from across his career.”

