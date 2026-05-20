Two teens charged over assault of man in Blanchardstown who later died from injuries

A member of An Garda Síochána near the scene of the incident in Blanchardstown on Monday. Photograph: Collins Photos

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged in relation to the assault and robbery of a man in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, on Sunday who has since died from his injuries.

The 16 year olds, who cannot be named as they are juveniles, appeared before Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening charged with assault causing serious harm and robbery.

The court heard Alexander Coughlan, who was in his 30s, was assaulted on Mill Road in Blanchardstown at 4.15pm on Sunday. He died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“Mr Coughlan has since passed away this afternoon as a result of his injuries,” Sgt Emma Ryan of Blanchardstown Garda station told the court.

She gave evidence that Coughlan screamed for help on his knees, crying and pleading. Ryan said part of the “completely unprovoked” attack was filmed.

Members of Coughlan’s and the teenagers’ families were in court for the hearing.

Ryan gave evidence during bail applications for both boys that one of them is Irish and the other is of dual nationality.

One boy admitted to kicking and punching Coughlan and footage was put to the other accused but no admissions were made.

The court heard part of the assault was filmed on a phone seized by gardaí.

Ryan told the court a search was carried out at the home of one of the boys on May 19th and his phone was analysed. A gold ring was found during the search which Coughlan’s father identified as his son’s.

The judge said the maximum penalty for the offences of robbery and section 4 assault were life imprisonment. Darren Gray for one of the accused said it was unlikely a juvenile would be imprisoned for life.

A golden ring and a wallet containing bank cards were taken in the robbery. The court heard the cards were used a short time later.

The wallet and cards have not been recovered, the court was told.

Part of the filmed assault on Coughlan showed him very distressed on his knees and violently punched to the side of the head causing him to fall to one side, Ryan told the court.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded both in custody due to the seriousness of the charges to appear in court again next week.

Legal aid was granted for both.

One of the boy’s solicitors, Mary Lavelle said she would be making an application for bail in the High Court.