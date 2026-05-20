Sister of Gaza flotilla activist says family heard Israeli navy fire shots on live stream

A boat bearing symbols of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, and intercepted by the Israeli navy, is motored towards the Israeli port of Ashdod. Photograph: Jack GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The sister of one of the Irish activists detained by Israeli forces on Tuesday when their flotilla en route to Gaza was intercepted has told of how their family was watching the incident as it was live streamed.

Aisling Cullen, sister of secondary schoolteacher Mikey Cullen, said the family had been tracking Mikey’s journey when they heard the Israeli navy fire shots before the live feed ceased.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said on Tuesday that all 50 boats in the flotilla had been intercepted in the eastern Mediterranean, with 428 participants from ⁠more than 40 countries detained.

It is understood that 13 Irish people have been detained including President Catherine Connolly’s sister, Dr Margaret Connolly, a GP from Co Sligo.

According to the Instagram page of the Irish delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the other Irish people detained are Colm Byrne, Tara Sheehy, Fra Hughes, Luke McMenamin, Adam Fitzhenry Collier, Helena Kearns, Tom Deasy, Cormac O’Daly, Joshua St Leger, Louise McCormack and Catriona Graham.

Israel’s ​foreign ministry said all activists had been transferred to ​Israeli vessels and were en route to Israel. It said the activists would be allowed to meet their consular representatives.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Aisling Cullen said that prior to that the family had received a text from Mikey saying “we might be next” as they knew the Israeli navy was an hour away.

After hearing the shots and when the live feed ceased the Cullen family contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“They had no idea what had happened to him yet and it just felt surreal, it was like watching a scene out of a movie. How this could be happening in international waters to humanitarian activists.”

The family does not now know Mikey’s location.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs have been ringing and they’ve been really good and really helpful, but as of last night they didn’t know where he was; they hadn’t got a full report yet on him or anyone on his boat, or of the people that were taken the day before.”

The family remained uncertain if the shots they heard on the live stream were rubber bullets or live ammunition. Her brother was not a soldier, she said. “He was in international waters, he’s a humanitarian, he’s a secondary schoolteacher, he’s not a soldier, he was going to help people.”

Cullen said the reason her brother had joined the flotilla was because of the lack of response of “the whole world” to what was happening in Gaza.

While what was happening to her brother and other people on the flotilla was frightening, what was happening to children and the people of Gaza on a daily basis was of much more concern, she said.

“He couldn’t sit around with the injustice of it.”