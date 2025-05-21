Ulster sign Australian prop Angus Bell on short-term contract

Ulster have signed 24-year-old Australian international loosehead prop Angus Bell on a short term contract.

Bell will link up with the Irish province after the November Tests and will remain in Belfast until the end of the season.

The Waratahs frontrow has earned 36 Australia caps since making his debut in 2020. Bell said on the Ulster website. “I’m very excited to be joining Ulster Rugby later this year and experiencing the game in a different hemisphere,” he told Ulster’s website.

“A big motivation for me was wanting to develop my game in a brand-new environment and be out of my comfort zone. My conversations with [Ulster general manager] Bryn Cunningham about that only made me more excited to join such a historic club.”

Bell will return to Waratahs after his sabbatical, with his contract running through to the end of 2027.

Ulster also confirmed that New Zealand-born outhalf Aidan Morgan was leaving the province by mutual consent after just one season.