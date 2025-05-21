Rugby

Ulster sign Australian prop Angus Bell on short-term contract

Waratahs frontrow will link up with Irish province after November Tests

Angus Bell of Australia. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty
Angus Bell of Australia. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty
John O'Sullivan
Wed May 21 2025 - 22:23

Ulster have signed 24-year-old Australian international loosehead prop Angus Bell on a short term contract. 

Bell will link up with the Irish province after the November Tests and will remain in Belfast until the end of the season.

The Waratahs frontrow has earned 36 Australia caps since making his debut in 2020. Bell said on the Ulster website. “I’m very excited to be joining Ulster Rugby later this year and experiencing the game in a different hemisphere,” he told Ulster’s website.

“A big motivation for me was wanting to develop my game in a brand-new environment and be out of my comfort zone. My conversations with [Ulster general manager] Bryn Cunningham about that only made me more excited to join such a historic club.”

READ MORE

Bell will return to Waratahs after his sabbatical, with his contract running through to the end of 2027.

Ulster also confirmed that New Zealand-born outhalf Aidan Morgan was leaving the province by mutual consent after just one season.

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley