‘It’s probably an unnecessary addition’: Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald not a fan of new smaller ball

World Rugby has mandated that a new size 4.5 ball will be used for the upcoming WXV Global Series fixtures, including Ireland’s Test against the USA in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday. Despite being marketed as the same weight, it’s 3 per cent smaller than the size 5 that is used in men’s rugby from 15 years and up.

They’re the measurements, but how does it measure up? Lineout throwing and kicking would be two performance aspects directly impacted, so who better to offer an appraisal than Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald.

“It’s not in the domestic game, so when you come in [to the international side], you’ve got quite a short window to get used to it,” she says.

“I’m not sure about the ball quality. I know the balls that we play with for Six Nations and other competitions, there’s quite a lot of research and technology put into the development of those balls, because they’re the same as the ones that are used for Men’s Six Nations etc. They’re very high quality.

“These [new] ones, for hookers, it is difficult. You don’t play with them in the domestic window and they are slightly lighter. I guess in windy or rainy conditions, the flight doesn’t hold as true.

“A lot of people have mentioned that your technique needs to be quite on point, otherwise it will be difficult to throw it. It’s confusing for me because World Rugby seem to want to speed up that lineout process and if there’s a ‘no compete’ in the area, they let the not-straights [throws] go, but this ball is going to make that probably more difficult.

“I think maybe 12 years ago it would have been a good idea, but for me it’s not. The game has gone beyond that now.”

And she says it’s not just hookers taking issue with the new ball. “I’ve heard some interesting feedback from kickers,” Moloney-MacDonald says. “I don’t think it holds its flight as long in that plane either, it is susceptible to windy conditions. I don’t think the benefit is going to outweigh the problematic changes.

“And even if it is something that’s going to stay in the game, how much is it going to cost? How much is it going to cost domestic clubs to fund this, because they share use of balls and equipment and stuff like that with men’s clubs. I don’t know, it might potentially make women’s rugby more inaccessible, which is not what we want.

“It’s probably an unnecessary addition, but it is what it is. It’s in for this window and we just have to get on with it.”

Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald raised concerns around new rugby ball. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Moloney-MacDonald got access to the new balls when her wife, England international wing Claudia, brought a few home, but for most of the Ireland team they first got a chance to give them a go in late August.

After the balls were trialled in the Under-21 international series, Moloney-MacDonald says she hopes World Rugby will take feedback from players on board.

“If the feedback is listened to, then that’s how democracy works, hopefully. It will be based on the stats and the performances, but also player feedback, so that’s all we can really hope for.”

Meanwhile, the IRFU is touting for places in England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) league, a move that Moloney-MacDonald believes would have huge positives for Irish players. While the calibre of players in the league represents a significant draw, she says it would also see Irish players lining out each weekend and dealing with the implications of home and away fixtures.

Of more immediate importance is Sunday’s Test match against the US, which the 33-year-old anticipates will be a tough outing. “They’re quite physical. They’ve had a change in coaches relatively recently,” she says, referring to Skerries-born Jack Hanratty.

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“They also have Lou Meadows, who’s gone across from the English set-up. They played against South Africa in the summer, and things will probably look even more different from then, because they’ve had a bit more chance to develop their playing style.

“They’ve got some players from a Sevens background in their back line, a multi-threat team with offloading skills and a variety of kicking styles. For the forwards, it’s the physical challenge that we’re prepping for most.”

The game will not be broadcast on free-to-air television, instead being streamed live on TG4’s YouTube channel, but Moloney-MacDonald has opted to take a pragmatic approach.

“This kind of window is a bit of a strange time for traditional rugby supporters or viewership anyway,” she says, adding “it’s happening everywhere” – using the example of England’s recent Test against Australia, which was only available to watch on the RFU’s YouTube channel.

“It is a bit of a challenge across the board. I don’t know what the solution is. Going forward, we would hope that it would be on mainstream TV. That’s always the best-case scenario.”

The Ireland team to face the USA will be announced at midday on Friday.