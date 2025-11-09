Five things we learned from Ireland’s win over Japan

Fullback position up in the air after Osborne injury

Jamie Osborne’s very unfortunate shoulder injury, allied to the continued absence of first choice Hugo Keenan means that Andy Farrell will have a bit of thinking to do about who will wear the 15 jersey against Australia at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday night (8.10pm).

Jimmy O’Brien came on and replaced Osborne against Japan. Five of his Irish caps have been in that position, four of them in summer Tests against Samoa, Italy, Georgia and Portugal. Mack Hansen might have been an option, but he’s injured. Mikey Lowry, who started at fullback for the Ireland XV in Spain, picked up a knock.

Jacob Stockdale has four Irish caps at fullback but that dates back five years, while Ciarán Frawley played there once against Wales, scoring a try in a 2024 Six Nations game. Answers on a postcard please. O’Brien is the logical choice.

Lineout woes continue for Irish side

Warner Dearns of Japan wins a lineout. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

For the second week in succession, Ireland’s lineout initially resembled one run by a collection of strangers thrust into a match environment, sight unseen. An overthrow aside, hooker Rónan Kelleher wore an expression, understandably, that flickered between bemused and perplexed.

At one lineout he craned his neck to look down the tunnel to try to catch someone’s eye for a clue as to where he should throw. Audibles should not be the issue.

Ireland rescued a lineout running at 57 per cent at one point, dragging it up to a more palatable 84 per cent, but it doesn’t tell the full tale. In the second half they largely threw to the two position – one exception was in the build-up to Paddy McCarthy’s try – which Japan gave them and will need to be more nuanced in the fortnight ahead.

Irish players show their worth for Ireland XV

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune scores a try. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Henceforth there will be no Emerging Ireland or Ireland A, the nation’s shadow Test team will officially be known as the Ireland XV in much the same way that New Zealand use that moniker. A nine-try salvo in Madrid was a pleasing return for Cullie Tucker’s team but there were several standout individual performances, foremost among them outhalf Harry Byrne.

He continued his fine form this season. Given the discussion about the age profile of the Ireland senior team, it was heartening to watch two young centres Jude Postlethwaite (23) and Dan Kelly (24) impress in all aspects of the game.

Rob Baloucoune also reminded anyone who cares to notice that he is arguably the best finisher in Irish rugby with two athletically acrobatic tries. Darragh Murray ran a tight lineout but was also very good around the pitch.

Tommy O’Brien and Ryan Baird have taken opportunities

Ryan Baird of Ireland applauds the fans after the Japan game. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

At the start of the November Tests one of the discussion points for Andy Farrell and his coaching team was which players would take the opportunities presented. Tommy O’Brien and Ryan Baird responded with the old “hold my coat”, so to speak.

Peter O’Mahony’s retirement posed a question about who would grab the green number six jersey and Baird has responded emphatically with two excellent displays against New Zealand and Japan. His all-round game has matured without diminishing the points of difference that he previously brought, like his lineout work and ball carrying in the wider channels.

The injury to Mack Hansen gave O’Brien a chance on the right wing and he responded superbly. He followed on from four tries in two Tests during the summer with a good performance in adversity in Chicago and a try-scoring man of the match contribution against Japan.

Super Boks show why they’re number one

Thomas Ramos (R) of France in action against Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (R) of South Africa. Photograph: Mohammed Badra/EPA

South Africa’s 32-17 victory over France at the Stade de France was a statement performance from the world champions. Rassie Erasmus’ side shrugged off the sending-off of secondrow Lood de Jager for a shoulder to the head of French fullback Thomas Ramos to overturn a half-time deficit with a stunning second half display.

The Springboks are a complete team, capable of smashing teams up front with their set-piece prowess and power-carrying game but also picking them apart with the pace of wings Kurt Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe and fullback Damian Willemse.

Pulling the strings at outhalf is a strong contender for the 2025 World Player of the Year Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. His running threat that causes so many problems for teams, especially his ability to get second and third touches in the one phase of play which leads to tries.