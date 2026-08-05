Tributes paid to girl (16) who died while playing football match in Wexford

Aoibheann Clarke's father was officiating the match as a linesman when she collapsed. Photograph: Facebook

A Wexford community is in shock after a 16-year-old girl collapsed on the pitch and died during a ladies football final on Tuesday evening.

The girl collapsed in injury time of the football shield final, which was being played in Taghmon, not far from Wexford town.

She has been named locally as Aoibheann Clarke. Her father was officiating as a linesman during the game.

The young girl was lining out with Taghmon-Camross GAA in the Girls Minor Division 6 Shield final when she suddenly collapsed.

The girl was immediately attended to, with chest compressions performed for several minutes until an advanced paramedic arrived on the scene. An ambulance followed within five minutes.

Gardaí and the fire services were also in attendance.

A defibrillator was used several times on the girl before she was lifted into the back of an ambulance and brought to hospital.

Her mentors were reportedly unaware of any underlying medical conditions and described her as “a really talented girl”.

She was also well known in sporting circles as a gifted soccer player with All Blacks AFC and Wexford FC. Recently, she helped Wexford FC capture the FAI Women’s under-19 Inter-League title, a source of great pride and celebration at home.

In a statement, Taghmon-Camross LGFA said that the club was “heartbroken” by the tragic loss of their “cherished member”.

“At this incredibly difficult time, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who responded so quickly and compassionately to the emergency.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our player’s family, friends, team-mates, coaches, and all who knew and loved her. We ask that everyone respects the family’s privacy as they grieve this devastating loss,” the statement added.

St Anne’s GAA Club also sent their “sincerest condolences” to her family, friends and everyone involved at her GAA club, in a post on Facebook.

Local Aontú councillor Jim Codd said the community was devastated to have a “young life plucked away”.

He described her as an “outstanding sports star” at both GAA and soccer.

Codd said she was “greatly loved” by her family and community.

She was a pupil at the Loreto Secondary School in Wexford and the “girls there are heartbroken”, he said.