Russian strikes kill 14, damage warehouses in Ukraine capital Kyiv

Smoke rises from a warehouse destroyed during Russian missile and drone strikes on the outskirts Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images

Russian strikes ‌killed 14 ​people, injured another 27 ​and damaged ⁠a number ‌of ‌warehouses ​in ⁠the region ​surrounding ​Ukraine’s ‌capital of ​Kyiv overnight, ⁠the emergency ⁠service ​said.

Kyiv’s military administration said the barrage damaged residential buildings and several warehouses: “The enemy is once again deliberately striking civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Russia said it hit ‌logistic hubs and ​supply centres in ​Kyiv and ⁠the surrounding region, arguing ​that ‌those were used for ​military purposes.

It ⁠has ⁠also ​hit three cargo vessels near the Black ‌Sea port of ⁠Odesa, the ‌Russian ‌defence ​ministry said ⁠on ​Telegram.

Ukraine ⁠accused Russia of committing a war ⁠crime after a ​video was released showing a drone chasing down a street vendor and exploding in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Police said the man in his 50s survived but suffered shock and shrapnel ⁠injuries, having dived under the vehicle for shelter.

“Today, many were shocked by yet another video of the drone ‘safari’ Russians are carrying out against civilians in Kherson,” said Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy, Ukraine’s president. “We must act and support life in ways that force Russia to think seriously about peace rather than expanding ‌the range of its drones.”

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack happened on Tuesday.

Sybiha said the attack formed part of a deliberate Russian campaign to intimidate civilians. “This barbaric Russian war crime in Kherson demands international condemnation and justice, but thousands of similar crimes never come to the public eye.” He said the “sadist” pilot of the Russian drone would have known the target was a civilian.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones struck logistics centres across Russia including several run ⁠by online retailer Wildberries, local officials said.

Wildberries said its ​warehouse near St Petersburg ‌caught fire ‌with no casualties.

In the Tver ‌region, about 180km northwest of Moscow, a Wildberries facility was damaged by drones in the rural area of Emmaus.

In the Moscow region, ‌a drone attack on the city of Chekhov set ​a warehouse alight and killed five people in the Novoselki industrial zone.

Drones damaged a Wildberries warehouse near Krasny Bor in north-western Russia, wounding one person. - Reuters