IRFU predicts €1m surplus despite ‘significant challenges’

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts speaking during the IRFU annual general meeting at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

The IRFU is predicting a “small surplus” of €1 million when the union’s financial statements for the 2025/2026 fiscal year are published in November, contrary to the initial projection of a loss. Excluding depreciation, the surplus was €5 million.

Contributory factors included income from the 2025 Lions tour to Australia, highlighting the commercial success of the series. Ireland’s game against New Zealand in Chicago and a sold-out November Test series contributed handsomely to the revenue stream.

The recent renewal of 10-year tickets was oversubscribed. The feasibility of building a hotel adjacent to the Aviva Stadium where the IRFU hold properties is an ongoing project. The delegates were informed that broadcast income has fallen over the past five years.

From Saturday, when the new fiscal year starts for the IRFU, the provinces will be required to pay a 40 per cent contribution to national contracts, up from the previous figure of 30 per cent. The full financial report and projections for next season are expected to highlight the probability of a loss, factoring in an absence of home November Tests and a World Cup in Australia.

Thursday evening’s AGM at the Aviva Stadium offered a whistle-stop tour of rugby matters, incorporating updates on all levels of rugby from amateur to high performance.

In his written address, IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts outlined the challenges and “financial realities facing the game in sustaining six professional teams alongside increasing investment in the women’s and grassroots game”. He said it presented “significant challenges in an inflationary environment”.

“Balancing the books in professional rugby is an ongoing challenge globally, and our provinces work tirelessly every day to operate sustainably within this context,” said Potts. “Financial sustainability remains a core priority and we will continue to take disciplined, long-term decisions to protect the future of the game.

“Looking ahead, we are exploring innovative ways to strengthen our financial position, including progressing our long-term property strategy at Lansdowne Road. Our approach is clear, to create sustainable revenue streams that can be reinvested directly into rugby, while remaining focused on our core purpose as custodians of the game.”

He explained that some of the money generated by the provinces paying more towards their national contracts would be invested in developing the pathways in Connacht, Munster and Ulster.

30 July 2026; Outgoing 25/26 President John O’Driscoll, right, shakes hands with Incoming 26/27 President Tony O’Beirne during the IRFU Annual General Meeting at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

“At times, there are external narratives suggesting challenges or even crises within the game, both domestically and internationally. The reality is more grounded. Professional rugby is ultra-competitive on the pitch and is operating in a challenging financial environment.

“The national team continues to play a critical role in driving the revenues that sustain rugby across the island, enabling us to reinvest in club game, player pathways, provinces and the women’s game.

“That success at the highest level allows us to maintain a system where four competitive provinces underpin our international performance. We also recognise the importance of continued investment in developing pathways, particularly in Connacht, Munster and Ulster, where targeted initiatives are now under way to strengthen player-development structures, coaching, and long-term sustainability.

“We work closely with each of our provinces and provide support as required, but it is important to acknowledge that they operate with great discipline and commitment to deliver sustainably both on and off the pitch. It is not easy and their continued competitiveness is a testament to that effort.

“This joined-up model – clubs, schools, provinces and national teams has been and continues to be the foundation of Irish rugby’s success. It is one connected system, aligned by a shared purpose and driven by the passion of those involved at every level of the game.”

A total of 288 drug tests were conducted, 94 in competition and 194 outside competition. There are 100,483 registered players and 10,592 coaches. Rugby engagement was delivered across 1,802 schools and 213 affiliated clubs. There are 653 active female coaches and the national referee workforce increased to 634 officials.

Old Belvedere’s Tony O’Beirne was elected the 137th president of the union, Michael Collopy nominated as senior vice-president, with John McKibbin as junior vice-president. Stephen Black was appointed as chair of the management committee.

O’Beirne was appointed to the IRFU in 2016 as a Leinster delegate and has served on many committees, including management, commercial, marketing and finance and the women’s advisory group. He was chair of the National Professional Game Board from 2017 to 2024.

Before joining the IRFU, O’Beirne was chair of the Leinster Academy board and a member of the Leinster professional game board. He played senior rugby for 14 seasons for Old Belvedere and is a former captain and president of the club.