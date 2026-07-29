Ulster confirm appointment of Joe Schmidt in consultancy role

Ulster have confirmed the appointment of Joe Schmidt in a consultancy capacity as coach development adviser, a newly created role focused on strengthening and developing the coaching pathway across the province.

The former Irish head coach is expected to make several visits to the province as part of his work with their age-grade coaches.

A statement from the province read: “Widely regarded as one of the most respected coaches in world rugby, Schmidt brings a wealth of experience from the highest levels of the game. The New Zealander guided Leinster to two Heineken Cups before leading Ireland to three Six Nations Championships, including a Grand Slam in 2018, and was named World Rugby coach of the year.

“More recently, Schmidt assisted in coaching the All Blacks to the 2023 RWC final before filling in as Wallabies head coach for the past two years, where he played a key role in rebuilding the Australian national team.

“Schmidt will support the ongoing development of coaches across the province, helping to strengthen a clear and connected coaching pathway spanning the Academy, age-grade programmes, schools and clubs, as well as professional game.

“Through several visits to the province over the next 12 months as well as remote interactions, Schmidt will work closely with coaching staff at all levels, providing mentorship, guidance and strategic support to strengthen coaching capability throughout the Ulster Rugby pathway and help drive long-term growth across the game.

“The appointment forms part of Ulster Rugby’s wider commitment to investing in the future of rugby across the province, helping to ensure that coaches are equipped with the skills, knowledge and support required to help players reach their full potential.”

Ulster Rugby general manager and former Ireland international Rory Best said: “Last season we introduced a dedicated focus on player development within our performance pathway. It is equally important that we prioritise the long-term development of our coaches.

“Strengthening our coaching pathway is a key part of our long-term strategy. Joe’s involvement will help us support coaches at every stage of their journey, from emerging coaches in schools and clubs through to those operating across our pathway programmes. His experience will help create a more connected and consistent coaching environment across the province.

Richie Murphy, head coach welcomed the appointment. “I’ve worked with Joe on a number of occasions throughout my coaching career and know first-hand the value he brings to an organisation.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Joe’s calibre involved with Ulster Rugby. His experience will be hugely beneficial in the development of coaches throughout the entire pathway. The impact of that support will be felt right across the province for years to come.”

Schmidt said: “Ulster has a proud rugby tradition and further developing the coaching pathway in the region is something that we believe can add value. We’ve had initial discussions about where to get started, and I’ve already had the opportunity to work with some of the school coaches, alongside Dan Soper.”