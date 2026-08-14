European swimming and athletics: McSharry wins bronze, O’Connor third after day one - as it happened

European swimming

Women’s 200m breaststroke final: Mona McSharry wins bronze medal, Ellie McCartney finishes eighth

Women’s 100m backstroke semi-finals: Grace Davison, Danielle Hill finish eighth, miss out on final

Men’s 200m butterfly semi-finals: Jack Cassin finishes eighth, misses out on final

Women’s 200m IM semi-finals: Ellen Walshe finishes third, makes final. Ellie McCartney finishes sixth, misses out

European athletics

Women’s heptathlon, shot put: Kate O’Connor throws 13.96m

Women’s 10,000m: Niamh Allen pulls out mid-race, Fiona Everard finishes 20th

Women’s heptathlon, 200m: Kate O’Connor runs personal best 23.79, finishes day in third

Here is the swimming report from Michael Scully.

Here is the athletics report from Ian O’Riordan.

That’s all from me, good night!

Kate O’Connor on RTÉ after the 200m at the heptathlon:

“I’m happy with that one. But the shot I let myself down. I get the lead on certain people and then I swing the door back open. It’s really hard to string seven perfect performances together. I managed to do three strong performances, then one not so strong one. I feel fit, I feel healthy. I’m in somewhat of a good position. I’ve given myself a fighting chance tomorrow.”

O’Connor falls to third position

Poor run by Annik Kalin as she finishes fourth, while Netherlands Sophie Dokter runs a PB of 23.05 to win the final Heptathlon race. That’s a big jump to second place.

Heptathlon standings after day one:

Sulek-Schubert - 3968 points Dokter - 3944 O’Connor - 3926 Weissenberg 3911 Oosterwegel 3865 Kalin 3846

O’Connor is within striking distance of the lead ahead of tomorrow’s events, with one of her favourites the javelin to come. She is in good position for a medal, and still hopeful of gold if she has a great day.

Kate O'Connor of Ireland finishes third in the 200m. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

The current heptathlon standings:

Sulek-Schubert - 3968 points O’Connor - 3926 Vidts - 3787 Vicente - 3751 Barreira - 3717

Kate O'Connor of Ireland (second right) during the 200m segment of the Women's Heptathlon. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Personal best for O’Connor is 200m!

Really aggressive run by O’Connor, who led around the bend, but then was sunning out of steam at the end... but just beats Sulek-Schubert who is ahead of her. O’Connor runs 23.79, a big personal best! She beats the Pole by 0.05 seconds, so she’ll narrow the deficit at the top.

Sulek-Schubert was considered a faster 200m runner, so that’s an achievement to finish ahead of her.

Kate O’Connor is running in the 200m, her final event of the day.

The Italian Nadia Battocletti wins comfortably. Fiona Everard finishes in 20th position in the 10,000m.

Fiona Everard around the top 20 with 2,000 metres to go in the 10,000m. Niamh Allen has stepped off the track sadly.

Izzy Fry had a bad fall in the 10,000 metres but she’s back up around 6,500 metres. A big pack, but Keith picks up the pace and the Irish are well back.

O’Connor avoids major disaster with a much improved throw of 13.96 in the shot put! Well short of her personal best, but with her last throw she gains many more points to stay in contention. Overall, Adrianna Sulek-Schubert leads the heptathlon on 2972 points. O’Connor on 2925. Weissenberg is on 2871 points.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor during the shot put. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The 10,000m final is on now too, with Ireland’s Niamh Allen and Fiona Everard taking part.

Kate O’Connor has fouled her second attempt in the shot put.

Kate O’Connor is in action in the shot put, and throws well under 14 metres, 13.46m, she’ll want to improve with a personal best of 14.70m.

Another big cheer as Rhasidat Adeleke picks up her silver medal, and another round of Ole, Oles.

Turning to athletics and a medal ceremony, Mark English is being given his medal by Sebastian Coe as Ole, Ole, Ole goes on in the crowd in Birmingham. Now Amhrán na bhFiann.

Ellen Walshe makes the 200m Individual Medley final

Confident swim, with some good turns and safely in the final as she looks to make it a medley double gold. She swims 2:11.26 to finish third, Amalie Smith wins in 2:11.12. McCartney misses out after finishing sixth.

Ireland's Ellen Walshe competes in a semi-final of the women's 200m individual medley. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty

Ellen Walshe and Ellie McCartney are competing in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley semi-final.

After 100m, Walsh is in second place behind Vanotterdijk, with McCartney in sixth.

Jack Cassin finishes eighth in the men’s 200m butterfly semi-final. A tough task with some big hitters like the home star Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos. Cassin swims 1:57.66.

Mona McSharry on RTÉ: “I was fighting my demons on that one. I think I was holding on for dear life at the end, but I was catching someone so it was good.

“It was definitely tough. I was experiencing, not quite hyperventilation but I couldn’t relax myself and subconsciously I was nervous for it. You have to push through those things. I did some mental breathing to calm myself and to do the process that works.”

Mona presented with her medal now.

Mona McSharry of Ireland. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho

Grace Davison and Danielle Hill both finish last in their 100m backstroke semi-finals, well off the pace.

Hill swims 1:01.67 in a semi-final won by Mary-Ambre Moluh in 58.21.

Hard-fought medal there for McSharry, who was only third in the last few metres after being behind for most of the race. That’s a silver and bronze from this championship.

Mona McSharry wins the bronze medal at the 200m breaststroke

McSharry is 0.3 seconds off a medal with 50 metres to go. Schouten and Chikunova staying strong. Evans fading badly. She manages to sneak a bronze medal over Schouten.

Chikunova wins it with 2:19.32, a Championship record. 2:21.21 for Evans in silver. 2:22.43 for McSharry in bronze, beating Schouten by 0.23 seconds.

Ellie McCartney finished eighth in 2:26.93, but a good experience to get to the final.

We’re off. After 50 metres, Evans leads with McSharry in fourth, McCartney in eighth.

Evans is better than world record pace in the lead, as McSharry is still fourth through 100m.

Popovici wins the 200m freestyle again, as McSharry and McCartney come out for the 200m breaststroke. Best of luck to them.

McSharry and McCartney coming up in about 10 minutes, here is the start list.

Ellie McCartney

Anna Elendt

Tes Schouten

Evgeniia Chikunova

Angharad Evans

Mona McSharry

Kotryna Teterevkova

Alina Zmushka

Roos Vanotterdijk has won gold at the 100m butterfly, while the men’s 200m freestyle will be up before the 200m women’s breaststroke.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the European swimming and athletics championships. The last two days were very memorable, on Wednesday it was swimming’s day with Ellen Walshe winning a gold medal and Mona McSharry a silver. Yesterday, it was athletics’ turn with Mark English winning gold and Rhasidat Adeleke winning silver.

Tonight, the best chance will come from McSharry again in the 200m breaststroke final. Ellie McCartney will also take part and will give it her best shot. In athletics, Kate O’Connor continues her quest for a European gold medal to add to her collection.

European swimming

Women’s 200m breaststroke final: Ellie McCartney, Mona McSharry (5.43pm)

Women’s 100m backstroke semi-finals: Grace Davison, Danielle Hill (5.50pm)

Men’s 200m butterfly semi-finals: Jack Cassin (6.25pm)

Women’s 200m IM semi-finals: Ellen Walshe, Ellie McCartney (6.35pm)

European athletics

Women’s heptathlon, shot put: Kate O’Connor (7.35pm)

Women’s 10,000m: Niamh Allen, Fiona Everard (7.45pm)

Women’s heptathlon, 200m: Kate O’Connor (9.02pm)