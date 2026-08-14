Derry City book place in FAI Cup last eight with victory over UCD

FAI Cup third round: UCD 1 (Dignam 16) Derry City 2 (Duffy 7, Smith 64)

Derry City put the ongoing James McClean saga to one side for 90 minutes at Belfield Bowl last night as they powered past the home side to book their place in the last eight of the FAI Cup.

The former Ireland international wasn’t in the Derry squad - indeed he wasn’t i– the travelling party - but his side didn’– need him as Mark Connolly’s charges ultimately overcame the Students, who made it very tough for them.

Goals in either half from Michael Duffy and Tyler Smith sealed the win while Louis Dignam replied for UCD in this entertaining match.

This was an important win for Derry in the pursuit of European football for next summer. With the sorry fact that they lie sixth in the league table and nothing to suggest recently that they may climb much higher, the cup may be their only realistic route back to the continent ContinentFor UCD, it’s back to the First Division campaign and making sure of claiming a playoff place.

Derry took the lead on seven minutes with a fantastic Duffy free kick from about 22 yards that nestled in the top corner despite the best efforts of Noah Douglas in the UCD goal.

UCD had started sluggishly but picked up the pace after going behind and were well worth their equaliser on 16 minutes when, on the counter-attack, Dignam made no mistake with a lovely finish past Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher from the right of the box. Credit also due to Luca Cailloce for his work in the build-up.

This seemed to rattle Derry and they responded with plenty of creativity and initiative as they went about regaining the lead.

On the half-hour, City’s Adam O’Reilly found Barry Cotter deep on the right and Cotter floated an inviting cross low across the face of the goal, but the inrushing Smith failed to connect after Douglas got a vital touch. Moments later, Smith found himself in possession in a dangerous position and managed to turn and shoot, but his effort flashed over the top.

Out of nowhere, UCD belted down the other end on 37 minutes and Dignam smacked a shot off the crossbar. UCD kept up the pressure and remarkably Cailloce then hit the crossbar with a rocket on 42 minutes. The rebound fell to Goodness Ogbonna, but he just couldn’t react in time and Derry cleared the danger.

UCD could and should have taken the lead just 30 seconds into the second half. Ciaran Behan’s shot was blocked by Maher and the ball spilled perfectly for Cailloce in front of goal but there was just too much pace on it and he flashed his effort wide.

UCD had another opportunity on 54 minutes when Ogbonna darted down the left. He popped the ball past the outrushing Maher, who took a knock and later received treatment, but the defence cleared up.

Derry started to lose their way at this stage and they made a triple substitution on the hour mark. That move seemed to do the trick and they were ahead again on 64 minutes when Smith raced through the middle and finished well, his first goal for the Candystripes, following a well-worked move.

UCD were having their own chances and it was real end-to-end stuff. Charles Akinrintayo hit the post for the home side on 76 minutes just after Douglas had denied Duffy at the other end.

UCD had a storming finish and always looked dangerous, but Derry held on.

UCD: Douglas; Murphy, Cailloce, Lennox, Wells (c); McCullagh (Mohan 85), Dignam, Behan (Akinrintayo 61); Smith, Ogbonna (Goad 73), Sheeran.

Derry City: Maher; Cotter (Barr 60), P McClean, Lyons-Foster (Stott 45), Twisk (Chapman 60); O’Reilly, Dummigan, Smith (McColgan 89); Burns (Olayinka 60), Clarke, Duffy.

Referee: L Keating.