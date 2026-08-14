Inmate who died after serious assault in Wheatfield Prison is named

The man has been named locally as Brendan Gahan (39), from Tallaght, who was serving a sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply. Photo: Facebook

A man (39) has died following a serious assault in Wheatfield Prison in Dublin.

An investigation is under way into the man’s death shortly before midnight on Thursday, after he was allegedly assaulted in his cell, which he was sharing with another inmate.

The man has been named locally as Brendan Gahan (39), from Tallaght, who was serving a sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Gardaí are awaiting a postmortem to determine the direction of their investigation. It is understood investigators are examining whether a bladed weapon was used in the assault.

Mr Gahan, was serving a sentence of three years and nine months. He was sentenced in Dublin in February after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of drugs for sale or supply.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it could “confirm a death in custody at Wheatfield Prison on August 13th”.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” it said.

“The Irish Prison Service wish to express our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends. Next of kin have been informed.”

Gardaí said they were “investigating all circumstances” surrounding the man’s death and have assigned a senior investigating officer to the case.