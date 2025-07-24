‘Babies get big’: Andrew Porter reflects on Lions sacrifices before second Test

Andrew Porter, who has been selected to play for the Lions against the Australia Wallabies in the second Test match. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Perhaps nothing symbolises the unity of the Lions squad more than Ellis Genge and Finlay Bealham quickly developing a “bromance” and, similarly, the bond between the English loosehead and his Irish counterpart Andrew Porter runs deep.

The greater good comes first, and on foot of Farrell deciding that Porter assuming the starting role and Genge being entrusted to bring his energy off the bench, it thus comes as no surprise than the latter was the first to congratulate the former on his promotion, despite it being at his expense.

As Porter put it: “It’s been said so many times but you come into this squad with perceptions of different players. You’re so used to playing against them in the Champions Cup or Six Nations or wherever, but your perceptions are dashed pretty much the minute you step in the door.

“Me and Ellis were rooming together as well, so I got to know him better. He’s an incredible guy, an incredible player, and it’s been great to build a friendship as well as learn from him. He’s one of the best in the business so it’s great being able to become closer as mates and learn from each other along the way.

“But yeah, he was the first one to congratulate me yesterday and sure he handed out my cap to me last week instead of my dad. He’s the dad of the squad. He’s a great fellah and he’s a great player as well.”

All the more so as he was picked but forced to withdraw from the Lions tour four years ago, it was good to hear that Porter’s dad Ernie, a former crash ball inside centre of some repute with Old Wesley, arrived in Australia last week to support his son. By no means uniquely in this squad, this tour has led to quite a reunion for the extended Porter clan, and his dad’s sisters, Porter’s aunts, have long since been living and rearing their families in various parts of Australia.

“He’s having a nice old holiday. We have a load of family down here as well, all around the place; Perth, Brisbane, most of them in Sydney.

Lions Ellis Genge and Andrew Porter celebrate after the game. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“It’s a good opportunity for him to go and meet up with all the family and everything. It’s great for me as well. There’s a lot of them I wouldn’t have even met before. A few cousins and stuff, and a lot I haven’t seen in years and years.

“So, it’s a great opportunity, obviously, to reconnect with family as well as being down here. Yeah, a lot of family down here. A lot of Porters all over the world now.”

But, alas, not his wife Elaine and their first child, who are back in Ireland, So, when asked what he learned most on this tour, his answer had a certain poignancy.

“You’re putting me on the spot now. I can’t think. It’s a curveball. What have I learned about myself? I learned that babies get very big when you’re away from home. Yeah, my wife is at home looking after the baby. He’s nine weeks now.”

While this thought was something that evidently saddened him, he had to concede: “I could say it’s not easy for me but I don’t think my wife would like that too much.

“I wouldn’t get much sympathy,” he added with a wry smile. “Yeah, it’s that side of it as well. My wife is at home looking after our baby at the moment. She’s the one in the trenches at home at the moment. I’m in the trenches over here. Well, I can’t really say that. We’re looked after here quite well.

“But it’s a sacrifice on both ends. She’s there with sleepless nights at home looking after him and I’m here representing my family, my country, and representing the Lions. It’s two different kinds of sacrifices. But I’ll definitely owe her for this for a long time anyway.”

And he does have the not inconsiderable prospect of playing in one of the biggest games of his life. “How often can you say you’ve done this down in the MCG with 90,000 plus people there? With, obviously, the series, on the line like this and being able to back up 2013, to win back-to-back tours in Australia.”

Playing with the number one on his back is also a role he’s more used to with Leinster and Ireland.

“It kind of allows you that chance to get into the game a bit more from the get-go. Sometimes I feel like I’m getting going when it’s about 50 minutes in, because I’ll be used to playing a bit longer at home.

“Starting or finishing, it’s a huge honour to do both in a Lions Test team. Probably everyone would prefer starting but being a part of this squad is just an incredible privilege and incredibly grateful to be part of it, whether it’s on the bench last week or starting this week.”