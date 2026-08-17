Garda bosses want public’s view on the force using live CCTV run by third parties

Gardaí say such footage could 'prove invaluable in the prevention, investigation, detection and prosecution' of offences. File image. Photograph: iStockphoto

An Garda Síochána has started a public consultation in relation to a new code of practice on its potential use of third-party CCTV feeds to tackle crime.

The force is seeking feedback from the public, the Minister for Justice and other representative bodies.

A third-party live CCTV “feed” is footage made by a controller who is separate to the gardaí but which is provided to the force to be monitored.

Ireland has widespread use of security cameras and there is an increased demand to have access to third-party CCTV systems to tackle a range of offences, including drug-related crimes, vehicle and property crimes and public order offences.

The force on Monday opened a public consultation on its use, noting it could have great merit, but “can also have a direct impact on the human rights of individuals”.

The consultation on the draft code of practice ends on September 14th.

In addition to seeking the public’s views, the Garda Commissioner is also required to canvass the opinion of the Minister for Justice, the Policing and Community Safety Authority, police ombudsman Fiosrú, the Data Protection Commission and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

A human rights impact assessment was conducted. A data protection impact assessment will also be conducted before the code of practice can be considered by the Minister for Justice for publication as a statutory instrument.

Paul Cleary, deputy Garda commissioner of security, strategy and governance, said these feeds could “prove invaluable in the prevention, investigation, detection and prosecution of criminal offences”.

“This new draft code of practice allows An Garda Síochána to continue supporting communities through the use of CCTV technology,” he said.

“The public’s views on how An Garda Síochána interacts with third-party live CCTV feeds systems will help us to continue to provide a community-focused policing service.”