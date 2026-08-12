Garda ‘physically shaking’ after squad car rammed and sent 200m down street on its roof

Gardaí were investigating a burglary and theft of a car in the Santry area when the incident occurred. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A garda who was hospitalised after his squad car was rammed and flipped on to its roof was left “physically shaking” following the incident. He added that his life had “flashed before” him.

Gardaí are searching for the occupants of a stolen vehicle that collided with and flipped a squad car with two gardaí inside. Authorities believe the collision was intentional on the part of those in the stolen vehicle.

The incident happened in Finglas, Dublin, shortly before midnight on Monday. Members of the force believe the occupants of the stolen car were teenagers and were filming their actions.

Before the crash, the two gardaí had been attempting to stop the vehicle by deploying a stinger device when it rammed their parked vehicle, flipping it over.

The gardaí crawled out of the flipped car, while the occupants of the stolen vehicle – believed to be four or five teenagers – then fled on foot.

The two gardaí – a young man and woman – were treated in hospital after the incident. Both members have since been released from hospital. An Garda Síochána said it “continues to provide welfare support to the members as they recuperate, and to their families”.

In a statement provided to The Irish Times through the Garda Representative Association (GRA), the male garda said the squad car slid “uncontrollably” down the street after being flipped.

“I was in fear and was physically shaking after having been struck by the stolen Audi,” he said. “My life flashed before me while we were sliding uncontrollably upside down on a main road.”

GRA spokesman for the district, Mark Ferris, said both officers are “recuperating from their injuries” at home.

“They wish to thank the ambulance and hospital staff for their medical assistance during what was a deeply traumatic event, the details of which will appal any right-thinking member of society,” he said.

“While actively conducting roads policing duties, a stolen Audi rammed the rear side of the marked patrol car, resulting in the patrol car flipping on to its roof before it came to a stop approximately 200m down the road from the impact point.

“Thankfully, the young male and female garda crawled from the wreckage to safety, with assistance from their colleagues. A number of suspects fled on foot from the crash site and are currently at large.

“Both gardaí were rushed to hospital where they were medically examined and are currently unfit for duty. Sadly, these kind of incidents are happening all too often.”

Gardaí are attempting to establish whether the occupants of the car were linked to or inspired by a loose syndicate of teenagers and young men from across Dublin who steal cars, video themselves driving them and post the videos to social media.

The syndicate is believed to operate across a wide area, including Ballymun, Coolock, Blanchardstown and Ballyfermot.

Gardaí were investigating a burglary and theft of a car in the Santry area when the incident occurred.