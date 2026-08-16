Polish bus crash in Hungary leaves 12 dead, 10 injured

A Hungarian police officer inspects the wreckage of a Polish tourist bus following a crash on the M3 motorway near Mezokeresztes, about 150km east of the Hungarian capital Budapest, on Sunday. Photograph: Ferenc Isza/AFP via Getty Images

A dozen ‌people were killed and at least 10 seriously injured after a Polish bus carrying 57 pilgrims veered off a motorway ‌in eastern Hungary, in a crash that a survivor described as “unimaginable”. Hungarian prime minister Péter Magyar said on Sunday in a Facebook ​post that the bus had run into a ditch and tipped over, at around 1am.

The bus, which had two drivers on board, was returning to Poland from a shrine to the Virgin Mary at Medjugorje in southeastern Bosnia.

The ​injured were taken to hospitals in four nearby cities.

Crash survivor Helena Tluczek, from Lubenia, told Reuters from her hospital bed ⁠that she was on the phone with a friend back in Poland when the bus ‌suddenly ‌tipped ​over and rolled. She suffered broken ribs and injuries to her shoulder and spine, and also hit her head, but remembered some of what had ⁠happened.

“All the seats were ripped out. ​People were under the seats; everyone was screaming ​for help,” she said. She pulled two people out from under the wreckage and then “clawed my way ‌out of that vehicle with my hands”.

Tluczek ​managed to pull her sister out of the bus before collapsing.

“When I looked back, it was ⁠like ... Mother of Jesus ... It is not ⁠possible; it is unimaginable ​to see what it looked like inside that bus,” she said.

The crash happened near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary, police said, on the way to the city of Nyiregyhaza.

Pictures from the scene showed a badly damaged red bus lying on its side in a ditch by the motorway with windows smashed and belongings and suitcases scattered around.

“A Polish-registered bus ... veered off the straight stretch of road into a ditch and overturned. Preliminary ‌information suggests the driver likely ⁠fell asleep,” police said on their website, adding that the driver was being taken into custody.

Polish president Karol Nawrocki said on X: “It is with deep sorrow that I ‌received the tragic news of the Polish bus accident in Hungary, in which so many of our compatriots died.”

In July ​2002, a tourist bus carrying Polish pilgrims flipped over at a ​roundabout near Lake Balaton in western Hungary, killing 20 people. – Reuters