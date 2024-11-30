Gus McCarthy’s late try helps Ireland grind out a hard-earned victory over Australia

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland 22 Australia 19

The reaction at the final whistle said it all really.

The crowd roared, in relief as much as joy. Although the Irish players looked pleased, particularly for the record-breaker Cian Healy, they were too whacked to celebrate, while some of the Wallabies slipped to the ground or just stood with hands on hips.

Ireland had shown fortitude and mental strength to keep probing and finding a way, having only led for seven minutes before the pack’s catch-and-drive try for young hooker Gus McCarthy saw them then hold out for the last seven minutes.

In the cold light of day this won’t be perceived as the big autumnal finale and send-off for Andy Farrell before his Lions’ sabbatical. One of his favourite words for Ireland’s attack when it doesn’t flow is clunky and that applied here.

Their ruck ball has slowed down and the reduced work-rate, layered attack and options off the ball has in turn reduced their customary multiphase threat. The lineout bailed them out but that remains another work-on and they were again indebted to another immense performance by Caelan Doris.

Sam Prendergast had some lovely touches and Ireland had some good launch moves and fired plenty of shots but the Wallabies’ brilliant defence stayed connected and seemed to read almost everything thrown at them. In an entertaining match some of their handling was also very slick, indeed slicker than Ireland’s,

It has to be said that this was a mighty effort by Joe Schmidt’s revived team. Their back-row were immense, with the bruising Rob Valetini, the breakdown specialist Fraser McReight and young captain Harry Wilson has a classic balance to it.

Prendergast was heavily involved from the off, timing his long pass to Hugo Keenan silkily for the full-back to make inroads in a well-worked strike move but Andrew Kellaway’s tackle forced an important spillage

Finlay Bealham had a forlorn start, knocking on twice, once in the build-up to Noah Lolesio’s opening penalty for a high tackle by Joe McCarthy on Valetini and then undoing an attack after Ireland’s go-to ploy of launching Bundee Aki up the middle.

Another good launch play off a lineout ended with Mack Hansen coming across his wing for Keenhan to make inroads, but Kellaway made a good recovery tackle again and McReight was quickly over the ball.

But it was the Wallabies who struck first when Lolesio took to the skies off an attacking lineout to utilise Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s extraordinary aerial ability in a launch that had the Schmidt stamp all over it. Although Prendergast did well to cover across and tap-tackle Kellaway, three phases later Lolesio wrapped around Len Ikitau to link with Tom Wright and Max Jorgensen finished in the corner.

Lolesio added a fine touchline conversion and this score at least seemed to bring the crowd briefly to life, all the more so when Ireland struck back. Valentini conceded a penalty for leading with his forearm into Hansen’s neck in the carry.

Prendergast tapped quickly and ran into the in-goal area but that was not permitted after a TMO intervention. Instead, he knocked two penalties into the corner after the a catch-and-drive was illegally sacked. With the second, they opted to attack infield via the off the top ball from Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier feeding who passed long to Caelan Doris for a strong carry.

Two phases later van der Flier took a late, close line off Gibson-Park to bump the tackles of Nick Frost and Kellaway for his third try of the Autumn Series.

Ireland's Sam Prendergast in action against Australia. Photograph: Evan Treacy/PA Wire

But Prendergast missed a very kickable conversion and although Ireland kept firing shots, the Australian defence kept their shape.

Aki hit Lowe with a good long pass for a big carry and looked for Kelleher on his outside, but he had opted for a late switch. After lovely footwork by Keenan, Kelleher took a good line on to Robbie Henshaw’s pass to link with McCarthy, but again Wright and McReight effected a turnover.

In response, Frost put Harry Wilson clear from deep and was then in support, before Keenan made a vital tackle and Henshaw had to bust a gut in beating Kellaway to the touchline from Lolesio’s well-weighted grubber.

Taniela Tupou also broke clear after intercepting and again Keenan made the recovery tackle and Prendergast the recovering intercept, but Jake Gordon was quickly over the ball for Lolesio to land the ensuing penalty.

A mistimed lift cost Ireland an attacking lineout after Prendergast pinged a penalty almost 50 metres, and a scrappy last attack to the backdrop of a library-like silenc, ended the half. It also rather summed up how Ireland lost their way a little.

But on the resumption, Prendergast landed a close-range penalty before Ireland were rewarded for turning down another one. Again it was quick ball from Beirne, Gibson-Park passing long and flat to Lowe, who linked with Henshaw’s hard line, Off the recycle, space opened up for Doris to finish under the posts and Prendergast’s conversion inched Ireland in front.

The Fields of Athenry rang around the stadium but Australia responded with two Lolesio penalties, the first against Tom O’Toole for not releasing and another earned by McReight at the breakdown.

Andy Farrell turned to Craig Casey and Jack Crowley with fully 15 minutes remaining, and soon emptied his bench when the record-breaker Cian Healy received a thunderous ovation.

Crowley injected a running threat, and Hansen brilliantly kept a chip by Casey infield but from Beirne’s carry there was NcReight again to win a turnover in the jackal.

Ireland nailed their colours to the mast by opting for the corner ten minutes from time, but Gus McCarthy was held up over the line by Kellaway, who really was earning his corn. But a lovely dink by Crowley was run over the line by Wright and, after Gus McCarthy hit Iain Henderson, the backs joined in the drive and the hooker burrowed over, Crowley landing a fine conversion to make it 22-19.

Tane Edmed lasted only three minutes before he had to undergo an HIA and Crowley caused alarm by kicking out on the full but Wright had a knock-on and Garry Ringrose intercepted before one last disciplined defensive set saw out a win.

Scoring sequence: 10 mins Lolesio pen 0-3; 19 mins Max Jorgensen try, Lolesio con 0-10; 23 mins van der Flier try 5-10; 33 mins Lolesio pen 5-13; (half-time 5-13); 43 mins Prendergast pen 8-13; 49 mins Doris try, Prendergast con 15-13; 56 mins Lolesio pen 15-16; 63 mins Lolesio pen 15-19; 73 mins G McCarthy try, Crowley con 22-19.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Tom O’Toole for Bealham, Iain Henderson for McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony for Ryan (all 54 mins), Garry Ringrose for Aki (56 mins), Craig Casey for Gibson-Park, Jack Crowley for Prendergast (both 66 mins); Cian Healy for Porter, Gus McCarthy for Kelleher (67 mins).

Australia: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (Capt). Replacements: Allan Alaalatoa for Tupou (46 mins), Isaac Kailea for Slipper (50 mins), Billy Pollard for Paenga-Amosa (57 mins), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto for Williams (60 mins), Tate McDermott for Gordon (61 mins), Langi Gleeson for Valentini, Tane Edmed for Lolesio (both 74 mins), Lolesio for Lolesio (77 mins), Harry Potter for Kellaway (79 mins).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).