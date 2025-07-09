Lions player ratings: Garry Ringrose does his Test chances no harm with strong outing

Garry Ringrose offloads the ball during the tour match against the ACT Brumbies at Gio Stadium in Canberra. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

Lasted 24 minutes before being replaced by Marcus Smith after he picked up a knock to a knee that he couldn’t run off. Saw flashes of what he can do in breaking and his link play. Didn’t get to show what he is good at and missed a high ball early on. Rating: 5

Tommy Freeman (England)

A mixed bag in the first half. Always involved on both sides of the ball but didn’t get the space or position he would have liked to show the lethal finisher he has been in previous matches and with England. Rating: 5

Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Garry Ringrose scores a try during the game against the Brumbies. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

His best performance so far on tour. Defensive tackling was excellent and he added some very effective line breaks to his game, scored a try and drew two defenders for James Lowe’s try. Rating: 8

Bundee Aki (Ireland)

His thundering runs through the centre have the effect of opening space for others out wide. A natural ball carrier and big-hitting defender, and along with Ringrose brought physicality to midfield. Rating: 7

James Lowe (Ireland)

Got very busy very quickly. A willing ball carrier, he would have liked to have touched down the disallowed try but scored one anyway. Always in the game causing problems and knocking over bodies. Rating: 7

Finn Russell (Scotland)

Nice variation in the way he mixed kicking. Crossfield, touch and threaded through balls were all on show. The delayed pass is also an asset for the players running lines off him. Rating: 7

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

Jamison Gibson-Park looks nailed-on for the starting scrumhalf berth for the Test matches. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Excellent tempo and lovely pass to Aki for an early line break and another looping ball to Russell for the Ollie Chessum try. Brought other players into the game well. Likely starter for the first Test match. Rating: 7

Ellis Genge (England)

Managed to get his hands on the ball early. Infectious energy on the pitch and always willing to take the ball on and put his body on the line in defence. The scrum worked well too. Rating: 6

Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

Showed all his attributes from lining up on the right wing and running the ball out of defence in the first half. Popped up in all areas of the pitch and linked well in attacking positions. Rating: 7

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Tadhg Furlong goes on a run during the game against the Brumbies. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Scrum was strong. Put in a busier shift than in previous games and was visible in the carry and defensive duties with much better collision energy than he has had. Coming back to form. Rating: 7

Maro Itoje (England, capt)

His stats showed nine tackles and nine lineouts and five carries. Played a captain’s game by being involved throughout and nicked a Brumbies lineout too. Controlled the driving maul for Josh van der Flier try at the end. Rating: 7

Joe McCarthy (Ireland)

Aggressive on both sides of the ball. Physical presence and good energy around the pitch. He didn’t get too many chances to make the rampaging runs we have become used to. Rating: 6

Ollie Chessum (England)

Impressive, big tackling game when the Brumbies were pressing but also carried the ball into contact very well and was one of the Lions’ players who made ground in tough conditions. Rating: 8

Tom Curry (England)

Never less than an abrasive presence. Great work rate including a kick chase and was instrumental in keeping the ball alive for the Marcus Smith try in the first half. A few handling mistakes too. Rating: 6

Jack Conan (Ireland)

Lions number eight Jack Conan is tackled by Cadeyrn Neville of the Brumbies. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Played a full shift and took some big carries. Never shy of the hard work, took up ball and put in tackles all day. Would have liked to have made more dashing runs as he did in the earlier matches. Rating: 7

Replacements

Some eye-catching runs from Andrew Porter and Henry Pollack, who came into the game with high energy. Mack Hansen too. Good energy all round and Josh van der Flier scored a try at the end. Rating: 6

Coach

Another win but the scoreline of 24-36 will have been disappointing for the coach. Overall the intensity and tempo fluctuated too much allowing the Brumbies to come back several times. Rating: 5