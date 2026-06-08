Philip Browne, former IRFU chief executive, dies aged 66

Former IRFU chief executive Philip Browne has died aged 66.

Browne worked for three decades in the IRFU, joining in 1992 and was appointed chief executive in 1998.

He served in the role for more than 20 years through one of the most transformative periods in Irish rugby, as it transitioned fully into the professional era and celebrated success for the men’s and women’s international teams, before retiring in 2021.

His tenure also saw significant growth in the commercial and organisational strength of the Union, ensuring the long-term stability of the game at all levels.

“Widely respected both at home and internationally, Philip was known for his integrity, calm authority, and deep understanding of the sport,” the IRFU said. “He was a constant presence in Irish rugby during a period of unprecedented change and success, leaving a legacy that continues to shape the game today.”

The current IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: “Everyone in Irish Rugby is deeply saddened by the passing of Philip Browne. The scale of Philip’s contribution to Irish rugby cannot be overstated.

Over more than two decades as Chief Executive, he helped build the structures and stability that underpin the success of the game today.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Philip for 17 years. He was hugely admired and trusted by everyone he worked with, and he brought kindness and thoughtfulness to everything he did.

“His legacy can be seen in so many areas of the game, including the Aviva Stadium, where he was the key driver behind its redevelopment. He was a deeply respected colleague and friend whose impact extended far beyond his role, and he will be greatly missed for many years to come.

“On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Annemarie, Jack, SallyAnn and Philip’s wider family, friends and former colleagues at this very difficult time.”