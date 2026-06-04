‘He represented rugby at its purest’: Former Ireland captain Fergus Slattery dies aged 77

Fergus Slattery was a crucial member of the team that won the Triple Crown in 1982. Photograph: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Irish rugby is in mourning for Fergus Slattery, who died late on Wednesday night at the age of 77.

Slattery, who captained Ireland on 18 occasions, made 61 Test appearances between 1970 and 1984. He was regarded as one of the best flankers of his generation.

He was a crucial member of the team that won the Triple Crown in 1982 and, three years earlier, led Ireland to seven victories in eight matches in Australia, including the two Test games.

Slattery was central to the achievements of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 1971 and, three years later, in South Africa. The tourists produced legendary series wins; he suffered just one defeat in the 25 games that he featured in over the two tours.

He also played for the Barbarians on 18 occasions and his try against the All Blacks in 1973 has gone down in rugby history, one that has been replayed again and again by new generations of fans.

Lions flanker Fergus Slattery runs with the ball during a Test match against South Africa in 1974. Photograph: Allsport

Slattery was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2007.

Born in Dún Laoghaire, he was educated at Blackrock College, where he played on the famous 1966 Senior Cup team before joining Blackrock College RFC at the age of 17.

“It is with tremendous sadness and grief that Blackrock College RFC shares the news of the passing of Fergus Slattery,” the club wrote in tribute.

“Blackrock College RFC bows its head in gratitude, pride and sorrow as we remember one of our greatest sons.

New Zealand scrum-half Sid Going gets in his kick despite the attentions of Sean Lynch and Fergus Slattery in Lansdowne Road, 1973. Photograph: Dermot O'Shea/The Irish Times

Irish rugby great Fergus Slattery. Photograph: Billy Stickland/© INPHO

“There are players who wear a jersey, and there are players who define it. Fergus defined ours. His achievements in rugby are woven into the fabric of Irish sporting history.

“To those who watched him play, he represented rugby at its purest. An openside flanker of extraordinary intelligence, courage and relentless competitiveness, he always seemed to arrive first where the contest was fiercest.

“He played with ferocity and grace, but without ego or theatre. Modest in demeanour, yet monumental in achievement, Fergus never sought admiration, but earned it universally from team-mates, opponents, supporters and generations of young rugby players who dreamed of following in his footsteps.

“For Blackrock College RFC, Fergus was more than an international legend. He was proof of what this club and school aspire to produce. Fearless and fiercely competitive, yet grounded always in camaraderie and respect, he embodied the values of Rock in everything he did.

“Today, we mourn his passing, but we also celebrate an extraordinary life lived with distinction, integrity, humour and pride. The blue and white jersey will forever carry his imprint.

“The clubhouse conversations will forever echo with stories of his brilliance, courage and generosity. And every young player who pulls on the Blackrock jersey will continue to draw inspiration from the standard Fergus Slattery set for all who followed.

“Many words in life are overused, among them the word ‘legend’. Fergus Slattery was not simply a legend. He was a legend of legends.

Fergus Slattery with his wife Margot, his son Cameron and daughter Nikki in 2023. Photograph: Billy Stickland/©INPHO

Former Ireland rugby international Fergus Slattery. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“Fergus was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. To his beloved wife Margot, daughter Nikki, son Cameron and his grandchildren, we extend our deepest sympathies from the entire Blackrock College RFC community. We are very grateful to have shared him with you and he will always be remembered with love and admiration by generations to come.

“Fergus, thank you for everything you gave to this club, to Irish rugby, and to all of us. May he rest in peace.”