English Premier League team-by-team guide: The title challengers, key signings and players to watch this season

We’re all familiar with panic buying. You know, when the shops are about to close on Christmas Eve and you still haven’t got anything for your Da, so you end up buying him a slow cooker.

There is a strong analogy here with how English Premier League clubs deal with the summer transfer window, some of them leaving their business so late they purchase players so average they end up being used as often as your average slow cooker. Often drastically overpaying for them too, for example see Manchester United gifting Ajax €95 million for Antony. The Dutch shower are still having their sides restitched.

Champions Arsenal open the season next Friday against newly promoted Coventry City, who were last in the Premier League when Methuselah was a boy, but the window doesn’t close until the first day of September.

So, below isn’t remotely a guide to the new Premier League season because so many purchases could be made between now and the window slamming shut (copyright: Sky Sports News), they could transform a team from being also-rans to title contenders. Like, say, if Jeff Bezos bought Liverpool Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Erling Haaland.

All we’re offering for now, then, is the state of the ins and outs thus far – and don’t be whinging if we leave out Hull City paying Accrington Stanley €5,000 for a fifth-choice left-back. We’re just mentioning the more significant acquisitions.

One thing is for certain at this stage, though – there have never been more new gaffers heading in to a Premier League campaign than this one. In all, nine clubs have new lads at the helm, and Nottingham Forest are likely to make it a round 10 by, oh, the end of the month. Change-a-rama.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães has signed for Arsenal from Newcastle. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty

Arsenal

Last year: Champions.

Manager: Mikel Arteta (since December 2019)

Ins: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle, €87m), Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge, €40m), Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen, €40m – loan made permanent), Illan Meslier (Leeds, free transfer).

Outs: Leandro Trossard (Beskitas, €18m), Jakub Kiwior (FC Porto, €17m), Christian Norgaard (Everton, €8m).

The gist: Their bench last season looked stronger than most clubs’ starting line-ups, the addition of Guimarães and Tzolis, the latter a replacement for the departed Trossard on the left, giving Arteta yet more options.

But William Saliba’s back injury could have them shopping for a centre-back, Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa interminably linked, while Bukayo Saka’s ongoing fitness issues might have them seeking cover on the right. If they were prepared to splash out on Vinícius Junior, before he signed his new contract with Real Madrid, there’s no shortage of loot.

Aston Villa

Last season: 4th.

Manager: Unai Emery (since October 2022).

Ins: Johan Manzambi (Freiburg, €60m), João Gomes (Wolves, €40m), Modou Keba Cisse (LASK, €6m), Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea, loan).

Outs: Morgan Rogers (Chelsea, €138m), Youri Tielemans (Manchester United, €41m), Donyell Malen (Roma, €25m), Enzo Barrenechea (Benfica, €12m), Lewis Dobbin (Southampton, €10m), Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain, €7m).

The gist: Fourth last time out and Europa League winners, the Villa faithful were no doubt anticipating yet more progress in the new campaign under the trusty leadership of Emery. And then they sold Rogers, Tielemans and Digne. Not ideal. But they can at least look forward to Manzambi doing his thing, after an impressive World Cup for Switzerland, although if Emery can get any kind of consistency out of loan signing Garnacho, it’ll be akin to turning water in to wine.

Bournemouth

Last season: 6th

Manager: Marco Rose (since June 2026)

Ins: Alvaro Rodriguez (Elche, €25m), Antonio Silva (Benfica, €25m), Juanlu Sanchez (Sevilla, €11m).

Outs: Hamed Traoré (Marseille, €8m), Luis Sinisterra (Cruzeiro, €4m), Marcos Senesi (Tottenham, free transfer).

The gist: Considering the asset-stripping they endured over the last year (eg Antoine Semenyo, Ilya Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez), their sixth-place finish last season – which saw them qualify for Europe for the first time – was on the remarkable side. Alas, they’ve been stripped of the man who led them there, Andoni Iraola, now the Liverpool gaffer. His successor, the German Marco Rose, will have his work cut out to fill Iraola’s boots.

Brentford

Last season: 9th

Manager: Keith Andrews (since June 2025)

Ins: Mamadou Sangaré (Lens, €48m), Jannik Schuster (RB Salzburg, €18m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, €17.5m), Callum Wilson (West Ham, free transfer).

Outs: Frank Onyeka (Coventry, €7m), Jordan Henderson (Chelsea, free transfer).

The gist: This time last year, you’d have got short enough odds on Andrews’ reign as Thomas Frank’s successor ending before Christmas, his cause hardly helped by the departures of attackers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. But that reign began brilliantly, thanks in no small part to the goals of Igor Thiago – only Erling Haaland scored more in the league.

It fizzled out a bit in the end, Brentford missing out on European qualification on the final day, but a top 10 finish was a very decent start to Andrews’ managerial career. Now to build on it. Record signing Mamadou Sangaré, outstanding in Lens’ midfield last season, will be the one to watch.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Luka Vuskovic has signed from Tottenham. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Brighton

Last season: 8th

Manager: Fabian Hürzeler (since June 2024)

Ins: Luka Vuskovic (Tottenham, €54m), Zadok Yohanna (AIK Stockholm, €28m), Pascal Struijk (Leeds United, €23m), Costinha (Olympiakos, €12.7m).

Outs: Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham, €60m), Carl Rushworth (Coventry, €26m), Diego Coppola (Paris FC, €17.5m), Danny Welbeck (Chelsea, €5.85m)

The gist: Not to be parochial, or anything, but all that matters about Brighton’s season is whether our Evan Ferguson can revive things after a rough old spell. He’s still recovering from the ankle problem that required surgery in March and curtailed his loan spell at Roma, but if he can get fit and he’s not shipped out on loan again, it’ll be interesting to see how it works out. Danny Welbeck setting sail for Chelsea will, at least, leave a vacancy up top.

Chelsea

Last season: 10th

Manager: Xabi Alonso (since May 2026)

Ins: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa, €138m), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace, €60.7m), Marco Palestra (Atalanta, €57m), Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP, €50m), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg, €40m), Emmanuel Emegha (Strasbourg, €25m), Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano, €19m), Denner (Corinthians, €10m), Danny Welbeck (Brighton, €5.85m), Jordan Henderson (Brentford, free transfer).

Outs: Andrey Santos (Manchester United, €56.3m), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid, €55m), Trevoh Chalobah (Como, €30m), Tyrique George (Everton, €21m), Alejandro Garnacho (Aston Villa, loan).

The gist: How big is Chelsea’s squad? Put it this way – when they played Juventus in a preseason friendly, they had 21 substitutes. Which meant there was no room on the bench for their other 10-ish squad members.

New boss Xabi Alonso bought in another 10 newbies this summer, among them Morgan Rogers, now the most expensive British player in history, and a duo with the combined age of 71 – Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson. So good was Welbeck last season, though, he could well prove at snip at €5.85m.

Coventry

Last season: Championship winners.

Manager: Frank Lampard (since November 2024)

Ins: Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland, €27m), Carl Rushworth (Brighton, €26m – loan made permanent), Loum Tchaouna (Burnley, €23m), Aurele Amenda (Frankfurt, €18m), Frank Onyeka (Augsburg, €7m – loan made permanent).

Outs: Brad Collins (Bristol City, free transfer).

The gist: Lampard’s three previous stints as a Premier League manager – twice with Chelsea, once with Everton – didn’t have the happiest of endings, and in the view of the turf accountants, this one won’t go too well either.

Yes, Coventry are odds-on to go straight back down at the end of their first Premier League season in 25 years. But could they do a Sunderland? Well, no club in England’s top four divisions scored more goals last season (97), goalkeeper Carl Rushworth was outstanding, and those who know things reckon Ghanian international Caleb Yirenkyi is a steal at €27m.

Crystal Palace

Last season: 15th

Manager: Pierre Sage (since June 2026)

Ins: Dwight McNeil (Everton, €25.8m), Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo, free transfer), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Ajax, free transfer), Evann Guessand (Aston Villa, loan).

Outs: Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea, €60.7m), Brennan Johnson (Everton, €25.8m).

The gist: Frenchman Pierre Sage is another new Premier League manager who has big boots to fill. Oliver Glasner, now at Nottingham Forest, led the club to FA Cup and Conference League triumphs the past two seasons, their first major honours.

Sage, though, had his own success with Lens last season, winning the Coupe de France and finishing runners-up to PSG in the league. But defender Maxence Lacroix leaving for Chelsea was a big blow, and should Adam Wharton and/or Daniel Muñoz depart before the window closes, Sage might have his work cut out.

David Moyes will manage Everton for another season. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Everton

Last season: 13th

Manager: David Moyes (since January 2025)

Ins: Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace, €25.8m), Merlin Röhl (Freiburg, €25m), Tyrique George (Chelsea, €21m), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough, €19.3m), Christian Norgaard (Arsenal, €8m).

Outs: Dwight McNeil (Crystal Palace, €25.8m), Idrissa Gueye (Al-Diriyah, free transfer), Séamus Coleman (released).

The gist: A quiet-ish summer on the transfer front, apart from swapping Dwight McNeil for Brennan Johnson – a deal that is unlikely to have them dancing in the aisles of the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Tyrique George and Merlin Röhl’s loan moves have been made permanent, but the two smartest buys could be those of midfielders Christian Norgaard from Arsenal and Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough. Alas, they’ll be Séamus Coleman-less this season for the first time in 17 years.

Fulham

Last season: 11th

Manager: Álvaro Arbeloa (since July 2026)

Ins: Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid, €40m), Shea Charles (Southampton, €30m), Cesar Palacios (Real Madrid, €10m), Jonah Kusi-Asare (Bayern Munich, €6m).

Outs: Sasa Lukic (Ipswich, €10.5m), Issa Diop (Ipswich, €10m), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves, free transfer), Harry Wilson (Leeds, free transfer).

The gist: It’s a fair old leap to go from managing Real Madrid, as he did for the second half of last season, to taking over at Fulham, but that’s the challenge former Spanish international Álvaro Arbeloa has taken on following Marco Silva’s switch to Benfica.

He could probably have done without losing both Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez, the side’s chief goal threats, but he’ll hope forward Gonzalo Garcia and attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios can plug those gaps, both players arriving from Real Madrid. And he made midfielder Shea Charles, a €30m signing from Southampton, the most expensive Northern Ireland footballer of all time.

Hull City

Last season: Championship playoff winners.

Manager: Sergej Jakirović (since June 2025)

Ins: Konstantinos Tzolakis (Olympiacos, €23m), Jens Hjerto-Dahl (Tromso, €9.5m), Jack Butland (Rangers, €3.5m), Elliot Stroud (Mjällby AIF, €2.5m), Matt Targett (Newcastle, free transfer), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP, free transfer).

Outs: Ivor Pandur (Rangers, €7m), Kyle Joseph (Middlesbrough, €4.7m).

The gist: They finished sixth in the Championship last season, a whole 10 points behind third-placed Millwall, but still managed to come through the playoffs and secure promotion.

Even their supporters are probably still scratching their heads over that one, not least because they had the fourth-worst defensive record in the division – and two of the others were relegated. Their biggest signing of the summer so far is a goalkeeper, Konstantinos Tzolakis, and you fear he’ll be busy – as might our own John Egan at the centre of their defence.

Ipswich

Last season: Championship runners-up.

Manager: Gary O’Neil (since June 2026)

Ins: Emersonn (Toulouse, €28m), Abdul Fatawu (Leicester, €23.45m), Florentino Luís (Burnley, €18.7m), Sasa Lukic (Fulham, €10.5m), Kjell Scherpen (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, €10m), Issa Diop (Fulham, €10m), Daizen Maeda (Celtic, €9.4m), Chuba Akpom (Ajax, €9.3m), Cedric Kipre (Stade de Reims, €4.5m), Kayne van Oevelen (Volendam, €4m).

Outs: Arijanet Murić (Sassuolo, €7m).

The gist: Their promotion last season, just a year after being relegated, earned a welcome return to the Premier League for four Irish internationals, club captain Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Kasey McAteer and Chiedozie Ogbene – although Ogbene could be off again.

Gary O’Neil became just one of three English managers in the division (along with Michael Carrick and Frank Lampard) when he succeeded Kieran McKenna in June, and the club has given him sizeable funds to try to ensure a more fruitful campaign than the last one in the Premier League – only Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal so far spending more.

Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford was signed for big money. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Leeds

Last season: 14th

Manager: Daniel Farke (since July 2023)

Ins: James Trafford (Manchester City, €46.7m), Tarik Muharemović (Sassuolo, €37m), Harry Wilson (Fulham, free transfer).

Outs: Pascal Struijk (Brighton, €23m), Ilan Meslier (Arsenal, free transfer), Karl Darlow (Manchester United, free transfer).

The gist: Mid-season struggles made Leeds look likely relegation contenders last time around, but they steadied the ship and comfortably avoided the drop in the end. Having offloaded two goalkeepers on free transfers to Arsenal and Manchester United, they pushed the boat out with the club record signing of James Trafford from Manchester City, their other big purchase so far Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović (the fella who was the victim of that red-card challenge by Folarin Balogun, Gianni Infantino’s buddy).

Liverpool

Last season: 5th

Manager: Andoni Iraola (since June 2026)

Ins: Jérémy Jacquet (Rennes, €63.6m), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna, €40m), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona, loan).

Outs: Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor, free transfer), Andy Robertson (Tottenham, free transfer), Ibrahima Konaté (Real Madrid, free transfer).

The gist: It’s a whole new dawn at Liverpool with Andoni Iraola taking over from the sacked Arne Slot while Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are all off to pastures new. Despite three big arrivals, their transfer work is regarded as a little underwhelming thus far, but is likely to rev up – PSG’s Bradley Barcola has, supposedly, been a target all summer.

Araujo’s arrival eases a defensive crisis caused by Konaté’s departure and Jacquet, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni still recovering from injuries, but they’ll probably still need to strengthen in that department. Getting the best out of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak will be one of Iraola’s chief tasks this season.

Manchester City

Last season: 2nd

Manager: Enzo Maresca (since June 2026)

Ins: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest, €135m), Mathys Detourbet (Troyes, €25m – sent on loan to Monaco), Jeremy Monga (Leicester City, €12m), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, €3.5m), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille, €2m).

Outs: James Trafford (Leeds United, €46.7m), Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan, €15m), Nathan Aké (Fenerbahce, €8.2m), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid, free transfer), John Stones (Inter Milan, free transfer).

The gist: Pep-less, City set off on their Maresca journey, one that will more unrecognisable still in the absence of Bernardo Silva and – probably – Rodri. Chuck in Kevin De Bruyne’s departure last year and the likes of Nathan Aké, John Stones and Manuel Akanji also taking their leave, and we’re talking a serious rebuild. Godspeed to €135m man Elliot Anderson in his quest to fill Rodri’s boots.

Manchester United

Last season: 3rd

Manager: Michael Carrick (since May 2026)

Ins: Andrey Santos (Chelsea, €56.3m), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa, €41m), Karl Darlow (Leeds United, free transfer).

Outs: Rasmus Højlund (Napoli, €44m), Radek Vitek (Middlesbrough, €8m), Altay Bayindir (Celta Vigo, loan), André Onana (Trabzonspor, loan), Casemiro (Inter Miami, free transfer), Tyrell Malacia (released), Jadon Sancho (released).

The gist: Perhaps the lowpoint of the summer for United fans was when the club teased a monster new arrival – which turned out to be 35-year-old goalkeeper Karl Darlow, a free signing from Leeds. Granted, they also bought Youri Tielemans – decent – and a player Chelsea didn’t want – Andrey Santos – to plug their midfield gaps, but hello? Unless they buy a centre-back, a right-back, a left-back, another midfielder and a couple more attacking type persons, then it’ll be another season scrapping for third.

New Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle has his work cut out for him. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Newcastle

Last season: 12th

Manager: Matthias Jaissle (since August 2026)

Ins: Bazoumana Touré (Hoffenheim, €50m), Aladji Bamba (Monaco, €35.5m), Lukáš Horníček (SC Braga, €30.6m), Sean Steur (Ajax, €23.5m), Ewen Jaouen (Stade de Reims, €21.5m).

Outs: Sandro Tonali (Tottenham, €108m), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal, €87.5m), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona, €70m), Kieran Trippier (Wolves, free transfer).

The gist: A quiet summer for the club – well, apart from losing their manager, Eddie Howe, and three key players – Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon. That 2021 promise, when the Saudis became majority owners of the club, that Newcastle would rule the world by 2030 ... well. It falls to 38‑year‑old German Matthias Jaissle to pick up the pieces, although if he also loses Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, he might regret ever leaving Al-Ahli.

Nottingham Forest

Last season: 16th

Manager: Oliver Glasner (since July 2026)

Ins: Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP, €40m), Gustavo Sá (Famalicão, €20m), Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig, free transfer).

Outs: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City, €135m), David Carmo (Olympiacos, €9m).

The gist: With five managers in the last year – Nuno Espírito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche, Vítor Pereira and now Oliver Glasner – can this season be any more chaotic than the last? With Evangelos Marinakis as owner, of course it can. Bizarrely, Glasner was on the verge of becoming AC Milan manager in June after leaving Crystal Palace, only to take on one of football’s least stable positions instead. Predictably, he’s lost Elliot Anderson – apart from finding more recruits before the window closes, his chief task will be to hold on to Morgan Gibbs-White.

Sunderland

Last season: 7th

Manager: Régis Le Bris (since June 2024)

Ins: Thomas Meunier (Lille, free transfer).

Outs: Eliezer Mayenda (Stade Rennais, €22m).

The gist: Did you predict that Sunderland would be relegated back to the Championship last season just a year after escaping it? Us too. Instead, Régis Le Bris made himself a contender for manager of the year by leading the side to a seventh-place finish and qualification for the Europa League. Gobsmacking. So far, though, they’ve had an exceedingly quiet transfer window, when they could do with more bodies for the busy schedule ahead, although, crucially, they fought off Chelsea’s interest in their main man Granit Xhaka.

Tottenham

Last season: 17th

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi (since March 2026)

Ins: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United, €108m), Mateus Fernandes (West Ham, €99m), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton, €60m), Andy Robertson (Liverpool, free transfer), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth, free transfer), Martin Dúbravka (Burnley, free transfer).

Outs: Luka Vuskovic (Brighton, €54m), Will Lankshear (Middlesbrough, €11.7m), Alejo Veliz (Bahia, €9m), Manor Solomon (West Ham, €6m), Radu Dragusin (Fiorentina, loan), Yves Bissouma (released).

The gist: As Spursy seasons go, last year’s took the biscuit, the side avoiding relegation by the skin of its teeth. Their supporters most probably spent the summer in therapy, but it would seem that the club is rather intent on avoiding a repeat of that calamity – thus far in this transfer window, Chelsea are the only club in Europe to have spent more.

There’s been a complete overhaul of their defence, Cristian Romero now looking Atletico Madrid-bound, with another €200m+ spent on rejigging the midfield. If it doesn’t pay off, expect De Zerbi to be on the dole by the turn of the year.