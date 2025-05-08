Peter O’Mahony returns for Munster’s key URC clash against Ulster at Thomond Park

URC: Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park, Friday, 7.35pm – Live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1

Munster make five changes to the side that lost to Cardiff for Friday night’s key clash with Ulster at Thomond Park in the penultimate round of regular-season matches in the United Rugby Championship.

Both sides are presently outside the top eight that will go on to the playoffs and also qualify for next season’s Champions Cup, with Munster in ninth position in the table with 41 points and Ulster in 12th with 38 points.

Four of the five changes come in the pack with Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Peter O’Mahony and John Hodnett coming in, while Diarmuid Kilgallen is named on the left wing. Thaakir Abrahams moves from wing to fullback, while Calvin Nash completes the back three.

Up front, former Leinster prop Michael Milne makes his second start and is joined in the frontrow by Niall Scannell and Archer, who will retire at the end of the season.

Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne start together in the secondrow with a backrow of O’Mahony, Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the side. O’Mahony will play just his second URC game of the season, his last coming in the round three win over the Ospreys at Musgrave Park on October 5th.

On the injury front, Oli Jager and Diarmuid Barron were unavailable due to knocks.

Iain Henderson returns to captain Ulster after a spell on the sidelines with injury and he will partner fellow Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu in the secondrow.

Rob Baloucoune is back on the wing after recovering from the injury sustained against the Stormers, while Michael Lowry has completed his return-to-play protocols after a concussion and starts at fullback.

In the frontrow, Andrew Warwick and Scott Wilson pack down either side of hooker Rob Herring. In the backrow, Matty Rea is joined by Nick Timoney at openside and James McNabney at number eight.

Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy continue their halfback partnership, with Jude Postlethwaite and Stuart McCloskey combining in midfield. Jacob Stockdale lines up on the left wing, with Baloucoune on the right and Lowry at 15 to round out the back three.

Murphy has gone with a 5:3 split on the bench, with Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor and David McCann covering the forwards. The backline replacements are Dave Shanahan, Stewart Moore and Werner Kok.

MUNSTER: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Michael Milne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.

ULSTER: Michael Lowry; Rob Baloucoune, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Scott Wilson; Iain Henderson (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu; Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, James McNabney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, David McCann, Dave Shanahan, Stewart Moore, Werner Kok.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU).