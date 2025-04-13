GAA Sunday live updates: Dublin get Leinster campaign under way in Wicklow

TODAY’S GAMES

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Wicklow v Dublin, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm

Meath v Offaly, Páirc Tailteann, 2.30pm

Louth v Laois, Cedral St Conleths Park, 3pm

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park, 4.15pm

Camogie National League finals

Division 2

Derry v Offaly, FBD Semple Stradium, 12.15pm

Division 1

Galway v Cork, FBD Semple Stradium, 2.15pm

Women’s National Football League finals

Division 3

Cavan v Wexford, Drogheda, 2pm

Division 4

Fermanagh v Antrim, Clones, 3pm

And here’s the latest from Aughrim, where Ian O’Riordan is in place for us to cover today’s clash between Wicklow and Dublin:

“A fine sunny day in Aughrim for the second Leinster football quarter-final of the weekend, Dublin taking on Wicklow for only their third championship meeting in the last 35 years – Dublin chasing their 64th Leinster title, and 15th in succession, versus the only Leinster county with none.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has made a couple of changes to his original selection: Hugh O’Sullivan is named to start in goal in place of Evan Comerford, with Stephen Cluxton no longer listed at number 16.

Greg McEneaney also replaces Cian Murphy at centre back. It means just six starters from the Dublin team that lined out for their last championship outing against Galway, in June of last year; defenders Seán MacMahon and Brian Howard along with forward quartet Niall Scully, Seán Bugler, Ciarán Kilkenny and new skipper Con O’Callaghan.

Wicklow will start as selected.

They meet in the championship for the first time since 2018 when Dublin also won a Leinster quarter-final by 23 points in Portlaoise.”

Ahead of today’s clash in Aughrim, Ian O’Riordan takes a look at the challenges facing football in Wicklow – the only county in the province never to have won the Delaney Cup. Dublin have won more than any other county. Goliath arrives to Echelon Park to face David this afternoon.

‘Days after Oisín McConville landed the Wicklow football job in September 2022, his phone lit up with an unknown number, which he hurriedly answered in case it was someone telling him they’d somehow made a mistake.

“Of course it was Micko, God rest him, one of the first people to ring and wish me the best. Then he offers me some advice, saying there are parts of Wicklow where one side of the mountain wouldn’t be talking with the other side of the mountain. That there’s nowhere in the country like it.”

McConville is explaining this as he’s motoring down the M1 on a blissfully sunny Tuesday afternoon in advance of Dublin’s visit to Aughrim this Sunday. The county with 63 Leinster titles versus the only county with none, Dublin also boasting a league and championship record over Wicklow of 31-0.’

Armagh also got their championship campaign off to a winning start yesterday, but they were made battle for it after a strong first half by Antrim in Corrigan Park. David Mohan was at the Belfast venue to watch the All-Ireland champions eventually pull clear, 1-34 to 1-23.

‘It was supposed to be a straightforward assignment for Armagh at Corrigan Park on Saturday and in the end, they did come through their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Antrim with 11 points to spare, but were made to work for their victory.’

Before all of today’s action, here’s a chance to catch up on last night’s Leinster SFC quarter-final as Brian Flanagan’s Kildare edged out Westmeath, 2-17 to 0-21. Here is Ger McNally’s report of how it all played out in Newbridge.

‘Kildare sent the majority of a packed Cedral St Conleths Park home happy with a hard-fought win over a gallant Westmeath team.

It did not always likely through a difficult first half. Although Brian McLoughlin and David Hyland kick two excellent points from beyond the two point to push Kildare 0-5 to 0-1 ahead early on, Westmeath gradually got on top around the middle third and they turned that around to lead 0-10 to 0-7 after scoring five points in a row.’

Here’s how Seán Moran calls this weekend’s senior provincial championship matches.

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live GAA Championship blog on a Sunday when Leinster football dominates the landscape. It’s Gordon Manning here and I’ll be keeping you up to date throughout the day with four significant provincial football championship matches scheduled.

In Leinster, the three remaining quarter-finals will take place with Kildare already in the semi-finals following their victory over Westmeath at St Conleth’s Park last night.

The action in Leinster starts in Aughrim at 2pm when Dessie Farrell’s Dublin face Wicklow, at 2.30 Meath host Offaly in Navan while at 3pm it will be Louth against Laois in Newbridge.

There is also a quarter-final taking place in Ulster with Tyrone facing Cavan in Omagh – that one throws-in at Healy Park at 4.15pm.

In camogie, the Division 1A and Division 2 finals form a double-header in Semple Stadium. Galway and Cork meet in the Division 1A showdown at 2.15 while Derry and Offaly had an early 12.15 start in Thurles.