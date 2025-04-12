Alex Beirne stars as Kildare beat Westmeath in thriller

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Kildare 2-17 Westmeath 0-21

Kildare sent the majority of a packed Cedral St Conleths Park home happy with a hard-fought win over a gallant Westmeath team.

It did not always likely through a difficult first half. Although Brian McLoughlin and David Hyland kick two excellent points from beyond the two point to push Kildare 0-5 to 0-1 ahead early on, Westmeath gradually got on top around the middle third and they turned that around to lead 0-10 to 0-7 after scoring five points in a row.

Well-timed Kildare goals were to be a feature of the game and the first of this arrived in the 29th minute when a direct balled by Ben McCormack found Alex Beirne and he did the rest to tie the game. They should have got a second straight from the kick out but Darragh Kirwan’s shot was saved.

READ MORE

Westmeath led by a point at half time, 0-12 to1-8, and they went three ahead early in the second half through a two pointer by Loughlin.

They had already suffered a huge blow by then though when the brilliant Ray Connellan, probably the game’s best player in the first half, suffered a hamstring injury. It was a monumental blow for Westmeath and Kevin Feely and Callum Bolton took over in midfield after that.

Westmeath were still 0-16 to 1-11 ahead in the 50th minute when McCormack provided another assist for a goal, this inadvertently when his shot dropped shot and David Hyland fisted home his first Championship goal.

Kildare never relinquished the lead after that, and their cause was helped by a 60th minute black card shown to Nigel Harte.

Loughlin kicked a monster two point free and then a closer in version, either side of a Niall Kelly point, to leave two in it but Kildare secured possession from the last kick out and Tommy Gill, who turned in an excellent display on his Championship debut, kicked the ball into the terraces after the hooter had blown to send Kildare into the Leinster semi-final.

KILDARE: Cian Burke; Harry O’Neill, Mark Dempsey, Brian Byrne; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland (1-1-0), James McGrath; Kevin Feely, Callum Bolton (0-0-1); Colm Dalton, Alex Beirne (1-0-5, 3fs), Ben McCormack (0-0-2); Ryan Sinkey (0-0-2), Darragh Kirwan (0-0-1), Brian McLoughlin (0-1-0). Subs: Ryan Burke for O’Neill, 14; Tommy Gill (0-0-1) for Flynn, 32; Niall Kelly (0-0-1) for McLoughlin, 51; Cathal Hagney for Feely, 61-63; Mick O’Grady for Dempsey, 87.

WESTMEATH: Conor McCormack; Jamie Gonoud (0-0-1), David Giles, Conor Dillon; Nigel Harte, Ronan Wallace, Sam McCartan (0-0-1); Ray Connellan (0-0-1), Fionn O’Hara; Kevin O’Sullivan (0-0-1), Danny McCartan (0-0-3), Matthew Whittaker; Robbie Forde (0-0-2), Luke Loughlin (0-2-7, 1tpf, 1f), Brían Cooney (0-0-1). Subs: Brian Guerin for Whittaker, 28-32; Brian Guerin for Connellan, 38; Jonathan Lynam for D McCartan, 51; Eoghan McCabe for O’Sullivan, 55; Brandon Kelly for Cooney, 55; Kieran Martin for Robbie Forde, 64.

REFEREE: David Gough (Meath).